Get to know: Briarwood Christian safety, running back, Luke Reynolds

Luke Reynolds is a safety and a running back on Briarwood Christian High School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: What's up? My name is Luke Reynolds. I play football for Briarwood, and my favorite thing about football is probably hitting people and just being out there with my buddies.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal is probably grilled chicken from Taziki's on top of double rice and roasted potatoes on the side.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: There's really nothing that interesting about me. I mean, I like to hangout with my friends, hang out with my family a lot. I like to fish a little bit, play golf here and there. But other than that, I don't really do too much.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite college team is Alabama. Always been a big Bama fan. I grew up going to games and spending a lot of time in Tuscaloosa. My favorite pro team is the Dallas Cowboys. I'm a big Cowboys fan, and I really— I've been to a few Cowboys games, so I'm really hoping that they can win the Super Bowl soon.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I can think of right now that I've ever received was probably a few months ago from my dad. He told me that I don't need to have any regrets after this season, so just leave it all out there on the field, give it my all because this is my last year playing football in high school, hopefully, so just leave it all out there and no regrets.