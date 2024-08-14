Get to know: Briarwood Christian wide receiver, Ben McNulty

× Expand Ben McNulty is a wide receiver on Briarwood Christian School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite thing about football is the relationships that it's brought me and the lessons that it's taught me. I've been able to learn how to get through adversity through football and it's also allowed me to learn how to stay disciplined.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meal that I eat before a game is chicken roll-ups from Taziki's. I get them with just chicken and cheese on them, and so it's pretty light on my stomach but it also fills me up and gets me ready for a game.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: Outside of football, I love to golf. It's good for me to be able to go out there and still get to be active, but get to relax a little bit too and just have a good time with friends or family.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Clemson because both of my parents went there. And so, I've just always grown up a fan and I've always grown up going to the campus and everything and going to games.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best piece of advice that I've ever received I'd say is just hearing from my dad teaching me and telling me ever since I was young to keep giving full effort even when things don't go my way. It's been especially important in my life these last few months as I've been going through a knee injury. So, just remembering that has really helped me get back to the point where I'm able to play football again, and so I'm just thankful for that and ready for this upcoming season.