Get to know: Briarwood defensive end Will Clark

× Expand Will Clark is a defensive end on Briarwood Christian School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: Favorite thing about football is Fridays in general: how you wake up and it's game day and the feeling you get before the game.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: Favorite pregame meal’s PB&J and a Gatorlyte.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: Favorite sports team is Auburn. My family went to Auburn. I've been an Auburn fan since I was a kid.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I've ever received is definitely you're a product of your work, so, whatever you put in something, that's what you're gonna get out of it.