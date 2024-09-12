Get to know: Briarwood receiver John Paul Harbor

× Expand John Paul Harbor is a receiver on Briarwood Christian's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite thing about football is probably getting to spend time with my friends and the bond that builds. It almost feels like brotherhood.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: I eat the same thing before every game. It's just a peanut butter sandwich, just straight peanut butter.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: The most interesting thing about me, outside of football, is I like to go to the lake and I like to fish.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Alabama because I grew up,I mean, watching them and cheering for them. My parents both went to college there, and my grandparents did too. So, we've always been fans of them.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice I ever received probably at football was be coachable and trust your coaches, because they know what they're doing and they want the best for you.