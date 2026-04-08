Lions baseball impressing in 2026

× Expand Briarwood pitcher Houston Hartsfield (7) throws a pitch during a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Briarwood Christian School baseball team appears poised to make a run in Class 5A.

The Lions have been ranked in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's top 10 in 5A all season, and have put forth impressive results against higher level competition so far.

Through Tuesday, Briarwood held a 17-7 record on the season and is in the middle area play. The Lions swept Sylacauga in their first area series, combining to outscore the Aggies 22-1 over two games.

On Tuesday, Briarwood notched a key 6-5 win over Shelby County to start another area series. The Lions rallied from an early 5-0 deficit and came back to win in the bottom of the seventh on Charles Dedmon's walk-off hit.

Brooks Allred and Jamison Barnes each hit home runs during the Lions' comeback, with Parker Daniels also hitting a double. Barnes and Dedmon each finished with two runs batted in.

Robbie Paulsen entered the game in the first inning and pitched the total seven innings, allowing three (one earned) with six strikeouts to earn the win.

Briarwood continues its series with Shelby County on Thursday and wraps up area play against Central-Clay County next week.

Outside of area play, the Lions have also knocked off the likes of Oxford, Springville, John Carroll, Helena, Chelsea and Spain Park.