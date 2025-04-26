Lions win 1st state tennis title since 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Athletics The Briarwood Christian School boys tennis team won the Class 4A/5A state tournament on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Mobile Tennis Center. Photo courtesy of Briarwood Athletics.

The Briarwood Christian School tennis teams had a strong showing at the Class 4A/5A state tournament, held Thursday and Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center. The boys team won the state title and the girls team posted a sixth-place finish.

It is Briarwood’s first state championship since winning three in a row from 2017-19.

The Lions boys edged out Deshler in a thrilling race for the team title, scoring 62 points to Deshler’s 61. Briarwood got key contributions across the lineup to secure the championship.

Alec Perez led the way, winning the No. 2 singles title with a dominant 6-0, 6-3 victory over Deshler’s Brodie Black in the final. Hayes McKell followed with an impressive performance at No. 3, winning 6-1, 6-1. Kaden Gonzalez added another singles championship at No. 5, edging Wilson’s Freddy Franks in a straight-set match capped by a second-set tiebreak.

In doubles, Briarwood’s Rhett Shaddinger and Baker Cullum captured the No. 3 doubles championship, rallying for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 victory over Randolph’s team. Perez and Jani Martin reached the final at No. 1 doubles before falling to Deshler’s top team.

Shaddinger was a finalist at No. 4 singles and Cullum was the runner-up at No. 6.

On the girls side, Briarwood finished sixth in a deep and competitive field, scoring 30 points. The Lions had multiple players reach the finals. Ashley Brooke Tomberlin made it to the No. 2 singles final before falling in a close match to Deshler’s Abigail Black. Emma Jahraus reached the No. 3 singles final, Margaret Harbor played for the No. 4 title, and Alexis Carter competed in the No. 5 final.

Sarah Wolf reached the second round in No. 1 singles and Eva Leech played at No. 6. Jahraus and Wolf reached the semifinals in No. 2 doubles.