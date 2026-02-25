Lady Lions blow through regional, punch final four ticket

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Basketball The Briarwood Christian School girls won the Class 5A Central Regional on Feb. 24, 2026, in Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Briarwood Basketball.

The Briarwood Christian School girls basketball team is making a bit of history this season.

The Lady Lions blew through the Class 5A Central Regional in Montgomery over the last week, winning the regional final with a dominant 55-32 win over Central-Clay County.

With the win, Briarwood advances to the final four for the first time since 2001.

In the victory, forward Emma Kerley led the charge for the Lady Lions with 17 points and 11 rebounds, securing a double-double. She also dished out six assists and blocked three shots. Ann Tatum Baker was strong as well, finishing with 14 points.

Sasha Munikar added nine points and Clara Crawford finished with eight points.

Baker was named the MVP of the tournament, with Kerley and Crawford also part of the all-tournament team.

Briarwood will now prepare to take on Guntersville next Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Class 5A semifinals. The state finals will take place at the BJCC's Legacy Arena next week.