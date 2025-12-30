Best Stories of 2025: "Lady Hornets cap historic season as state runners-up"

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking a moment to revisit some of the stories that resonated most across the 280 corridor. These aren’t just top clicks or biggest headlines — they’re pieces that captured something real about the people, places and moments that defined the year.

BIRMINGHAM – The spirit of the Chelsea High School girls basketball program was on display at Legacy Arena.

The Lady Hornets did not get the end result they hoped for, falling to Park Crossing 49-39 in the Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena, but they showed what they were made of along the way.

While many teams would have folded the tent going down double digits in the fourth quarter, Chelsea did anything but that. Park Crossing made everything difficult for the Lady Hornets all game, but a 9-2 run over 90 seconds gave them life. A quick turnover in the backcourt led to a clutch 3-pointer from Sadie Schwallie to cut the deficit to 41-38 with 1:40 to play.

Park Crossing made the plays down the stretch to hold off the Lady Hornets, though, as the Thunderbirds capped off their program’s first state title.

But that stretch certainly gave life and was a snapshot into what Chelsea had done to get to the program's first state final. Haley Trotter even had a look at a 3-pointer that would have tied the game moments later.

"There were a couple of times where we could’ve laid down,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said following the game. “We found ourselves with the basketball down one possession later in that game, just came up short. It goes to the character of the ladies I have next to me and in that locker room.”

Park Crossing missed its first 12 shots of the contest, but Saniya Jackson hit a 3 with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Jackson, Park Crossing’s star player and state tournament MVP, led the way with 21 points and 12 points for the Thunderbirds.

Park Crossing led just 10-8 after a quarter of play, as both teams struggled to convert on the offensive end of the floor. Park Crossing had 20 field goal attempts compared to just 10 for the Lady Hornets.

Park Crossing got into more of a groove in the second quarter, outscoring Chelsea 14-6 to take a 24-14 lead at the half.

The Lady Hornets never let it get out of hand, though.

“That’s their nature,” Harlow said. “They have no quit in them. To cut it to three was a tall task.”

Chelsea started gaining some traction late in the third quarter and scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 35-29.

Park Crossing took the lead back to double digits, and the Lady Hornets got it back down to six points with two and a half minutes to play.

Haley Trotter, named to the all-tournament team, led the Lady Hornets with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Caroline Brown was the other Chelsea all-tournament member. Schwallie had eight points, and Juliann Bass and Olivia Pryor each scored four points in the game.

Chelsea made more program history, as the Lady Hornets returned to the final four this year for the second time. In 2021, Chelsea fell in the semifinals, so this appearance in the state final was a first.

“It seems like every year, we’ve gotten a little better,” said Harlow, who has been at Chelsea seven years now. “We’ve played in the regional final four of the last four years. Got back over the hump this year. We have tremendous players and high-character kids. They demonstrated that when they got down 13 and didn’t quit.”

Brown and Pryor alluded Chelsea 11-8 record in late December, as the Lady Hornets were struggling to find their footing. They certainly did, not losing again until the state championship game.

“Everyone realized this can’t happen — we are good, we’re Chelsea basketball,” Brown said. “We can get far in this, and we did. I love these girls.”

Trotter, Schwallie, Sydney Carroll and Allie Scott are the seniors on this Chelsea team and have set a great example for the program now and into the future.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for Chelsea,” Trotter said. “I’m glad we were able to boost it and bring some more community to it, and hopefully, it’ll keep going. I’m proud of this team and program.”

Great players move on, and others have to step in and take the mantle. Pryor will be a junior this year and looks to be one of the next great ones by the time her Chelsea career is done.

She wants a return trip to Birmingham in the near future.

“This won’t be the last time hearing about name Chelsea,” she said. “We have a great program and a great coach, and we’ll continue to do amazing things.”