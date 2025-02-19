Lady Hornets blow past Ben Russell, return to final four

× 1 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea players celebrate during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea players celebrate during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea players celebrate during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) dribbles the ball during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea fans cheer during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea fans cheer during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Sadie Schwallie (21) shoots a 3-pointer during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Kamryn Hudson (32) passes the ball during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) and Olivia Pryor (12) share a laugh during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea fans cheer during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow instructs his team during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) goes up for a shot during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 13 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Kamryn Hudson (32) shoots a free throw during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

MONTGOMERY – Defense has been the calling card of the Chelsea High School girls basketball program since Jason Harlow took over.

That key ingredient has led his Lady Hornets back to the state final four for the second time in program history, as Chelsea smothered Benjamin Russell and rolled to a 56-27 victory on Wednesday in the Class 6A Central Regional final, played at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery.

“We’ve guarded really well the last few weeks,” said Harlow, the Lady Hornets’ head coach.

That’s even a bit of an understatement considering what the Lady Hornets have done to opposing offenses all season. On Wednesday, Benjamin Russell shot a mere 26% from the floor and committed 22 turnovers. The Wildcats scored seven points in the first half, and Chelsea never gave an inch.

Since the start of the area tournament, Chelsea has averaged allowing 25 points per game.

“Our length gives people problems,” Harlow said. “This team has bought into playing on the defensive side. In this kind of setting, there’s a chance shots won’t fall and there’s a chance you turn the ball over a couple times. But regardless, we can play phenomenal defense.”

Chelsea will play the winner between Mountain Brook and Fort Payne next Wednesday at noon at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Mountain Brook and Fort Payne square off Thursday in the Northeast Regional final.

Chelsea last appeared in the final four in 2021. The Lady Hornets had another golden opportunity to return in 2022, but they faltered in the regional final against Oxford after getting out to a 15-point lead.

But after this one, Harlow let senior standouts Sadie Schwallie and Haley Trotter receive the regional championship trophy.

“It feels really good [to get back],” Harlow said. “When Haley and Sadie were freshmen, we let this game get away against Oxford. We talked about that in the locker room, since we had a 19-point lead at the half. The kids closed the game in the second half.”

In the game, Trotter was nothing short of exceptional. She posted 24 points and seven rebounds, even with the Wildcats making a concerted effort to stop her in the second half. Harlow gave Schwallie plenty of credit for running the offense effectively during that time.

Caroline Brown had a strong showing as well, going for 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Schwallie and Olivia Pryor each had nine points in the game. Pryor also added eight rebounds and four steals.

“It means a lot,” Harlow said. “Chelsea has been unbelievable for my career. It’s an unreal community. They’ve really blessed my family and I’m very appreciative.”