Hornets battle but fall 42-21 to Benjamin Russell in region finale

× 1 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea WR Cohen Jones (16) scores a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3), Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33), and Chelsea CB Ben Christian (1) stop Benjamin Russell HB Frendsedrick Thomas (15) during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team captains at the coin toss during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea dancers performs during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 5 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 6 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson View from the Chelsea team during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 7 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team warming up before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 8 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team warming up before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 9 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team warming up before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 10 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Hudson Picklesimer (14) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 11 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team taking the field during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 12 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team captains before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 13 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 14 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team lines up on the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 15 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) tripped up while running the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 16 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea WR Turner Simpson (15) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 17 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass to an open receiver during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 18 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) stops the runner from scoring during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 19 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Benjamin Russell WR Bj Bedgood (6) catches a pass during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 20 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 21 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) looks for an opening during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 22 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea band performs during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 23 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 24 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Hudson Picklesimer (14) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 25 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea WR Luke Hairston (11) runs for a first down during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 26 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Wyatt Wright (29) reaches for extra yards during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 27 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Wyatt Wright (29) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 28 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Hudson Picklesimer (14) attempts a catch during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 29 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) looks for an open receiver during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 30 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Ethan Reed (9) looks for an opening during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 31 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass before being sacked during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 32 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Caden Summers (1) is tripped up during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 33 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity watches a play develop during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 34 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) stops the run during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 35 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea FB Adam Wheeler (2) catches the ball during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 36 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) stops the run during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 37 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) stretches for extra yardage during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 38 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass to an open receiver during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 39 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team warming up before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 40 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 41 of 41 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea team before a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson Prev Next

CHELSEA — Chelsea battled injuries and stayed competitive into the fourth quarter Friday night in a physical Class 6A, Region 3 game against Benjamin Russell. Though the Hornets rallied in the second half, they ultimately fell 42-21 in their final region contest of the season.

Senior running back Morgan Barnes opened the scoring with a touchdown run early in the first quarter to give Chelsea a 7-0 lead. Benjamin Russell responded quickly, as running back Jyque Norris scored the first of his three touchdowns to tie the game. Wide receiver Bj Bedgood followed with a touchdown reception to put the Wildcats ahead 14-7 by the end of the opening quarter.

Norris added his second rushing touchdown early in the second, but Chelsea answered with a score from wide receiver Khalil Gramby to stay within reach. Bedgood’s second touchdown catch just before halftime gave Benjamin Russell a 28-14 advantage at the break.

Chelsea cut the lead back to one possession in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Cohen Jones scored with 4:45 left in the game. But Norris broke a 75-yard touchdown run less than a minute later, and defensive back Lajavious Calhoun returned an interception for a score to seal the 42-21 win for the Wildcats.

Barnes, who scored Chelsea’s opening touchdown, was seen on crutches in the second half and did not return. His status was not immediately known.

After the game, Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity praised his team’s resilience and willingness to compete despite roster limitations.

“It was 28-21, we got a chance to win the game and they bust the play,” Cassity said. “I don't know that I've ever been more proud of a group of guys, man.

“We moved a lineman to our sniffer back during halftime. The kid's never played there. That's where we're at as far as bodies right now. We've got 10 seniors right now. I'm so proud of the way these kids kept fighting. It's a good group of kids, man. I hope everybody recognizes that. I hope they do.”

Chelsea is scheduled to host Oak Mountain next week. Benjamin Russell will travel to Percy Julian.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.