Malone, Barnes carry Chelsea past Calera in key region win

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) breaking a tackle during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) running with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea S/P/K John Leith (13) tackles Calera RB Jordan Henderson (6) during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea cheerleaders before a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Calera WR Cayden Specks (84) catches a pass for a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) attempting to get a first down during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB TJ Spell (5) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) helmets comes during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea band at half time during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea band during half time between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Calera QB Drew Majewski (17) looking for an open receiver during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) stopped during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea S/P/K John Leith (13) kicks the ball during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Calera DL Jaylon Lee (44) tackles Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) runs for a first down during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33) sacks Calera QB Drew Majewski (17) during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea OL Lawson Williamson (76) and Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Calera LB Camarien Yow (10) tackles Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea CB Grant Evans (2) blocks Calera K Bruno Lodding (82) attempt for an extra point during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea DE Charlie Parham (44) disrupts a throw during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) scoring a touchdown during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) running for a first down during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea WR/CB Caaleb Thomas (12) celebrate a touchdown with a coach during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Ricky M Cairns Memorial Football Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson Prev Next

CALERA — In a game that tested Chelsea’s toughness and playoff intentions, the Hornets leaned on their senior backfield — and it delivered. Running backs Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes each ran for three touchdowns as Chelsea held off Calera 42-25 on Friday night in a key Class 6A, Region 3 matchup at Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium.

The win pushed Chelsea to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in region play, bouncing back from a loss to Pelham before its open date. Calera dropped to 0–5.

Chelsea racked up 376 total yards and 19 first downs, pounding away behind its offensive line. Malone led the ground game with 26 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Barnes added 87 yards and three scores on 14 carries, as the two seniors combined for all six of Chelsea’s touchdowns. The Hornets threw just six passes on the night, completing three for 45 yards.

All six of Chelsea’s touchdowns came on the ground — three in each half — as the Hornets regained control after nearly losing a 21-point lead.

“You get up 21 to nothing, and then all of a sudden it’s 21-19, you know?” head coach Todd Cassity said. “I felt like our kids didn’t put their heads down. The offense just said, hey, we gotta go score. And we did... made a big difference for us.”

Chelsea led 21-0 midway through the second quarter after two early scores by Barnes and a touchdown reception by the senior back. Calera responded with three straight touchdowns — including two by receiver Cayden Specks and another from freshman Jeremiah Williamson — to cut the lead to 21-19.

But Chelsea’s offense answered with a late first-half scoring drive, capped by Malone’s second touchdown of the night, to restore an eight-point cushion.

“We had a very physical week of practice last week,” Cassity said. “We were not physical against Pelham. I felt like they came out a little mad. I was glad to see us play physical. And we cleaned it up at halftime. I said, look, once that whistle blows, stop. But during the play, we gotta be very physical, and I thought we were tonight.”

Malone and Barnes each added a touchdown in the second half, and the Chelsea defense held firm. Calera finished with 316 total yards and 11 first downs but could not keep pace late.

“They cheer for each other. They block for each other. When one scores, the other one’s happy,” Cassity said. “You don’t get that a lot. They’re just two really good teammates that play hard and are great running backs for us.”

Chelsea hosts Paul Bryant next week as it looks to build momentum in Region 3.

Stats courtesy of Mark McLaughlin.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.