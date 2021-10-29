Hornets fall in regular season finale

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Chelsea Football Chelsea’s Emerson Russell returns a punt in the 2nd half. Chelsea at Calera High School final regular season game played Thursday October 28, 2021. (For Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Chelsea Football Chelsea’s Chris McNeill, Brady Clements, Adam Cornwell and Cade Turner walk to midfield for the coin toss. Chelsea at Calera High School final regular season game played Thursday October 28, 2021. (For Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Chelsea Football Chelsea’s EJ Hudnall on a short gain in the first half. Chelsea at Calera High School final regular season game played Thursday October 28, 2021. (For Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Chelsea Football Chelsea’s EJ Hudnall on a short gain in the first half. CALERA -- Chelsea High School rallied in the second half, but only cut its deficit in half and fell 31-21 at Calera.

A Hornets fumble on the opening kickoff set the Eagles up for a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Cotton to open the game.

Calera extended it to 13-0 with a 50-yard touchdown reception by Kobe Prentice. It was the first of three touchdown connections for Preston Stokes to Prentice, who finished with 146 yards on seven catches.

Chelsea responded to a 13-0 first-quarter deficit with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Garrison. Luke Miller kicked the extra point to make it 13-7. Two big plays — a third-down, 52-yard touchdown pass to Prentice and a 44-yard touchdown — made it 25-7.

Chelsea scored twice in the fourth quarter on short touchdown passes from Garrison to Cooper Griffin with seven minutes remaining. The first was a 9-yard pass inside the front right corner of the end zone. The second was from 8 yards out with 3:20 remaining after the Hornets recovered a fumbled punt inside the red zone to set up the scoring drive.

Garrison finished the night with 115 yards of offense, completing 15-of-28 passes for 75 yards and collecting 41 yards rushing on six carries.

Chelsea concludes its regular season with a 4-6 overall record. The Hornets head to Oxford next week to open the Class 6A playoffs.

- Stats courtesy of J. Mark McLaughlin

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.