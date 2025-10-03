Hornets take care of business against Chilton County

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) running with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Tiger Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33), Chelsea LB Luke Beavers (5), and Chelsea NG Cristian Madrid (52) tackle the ball runner during a game between Chelsea and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Tiger Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) assists in a tackle during a game between Chelsea and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Tiger Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Tiger Stadium. Chelsea continued its climb through the Class 6A, Region 3 standings with a dominant 30-0 win over Chilton County on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Hornets scored in every quarter and turned in their best defensive performance of the season, posting their first shutout while leaning on a group that included three freshmen on the field.

“We had to play a lot of new guys. We’re banged up pretty good,” Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity said. “So I’m really proud of our young guys going in there. I mean, we had three freshmen on defense tonight, boys.”

Chelsea improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 6A, Region 3 play. The Hornets have now won three straight and will host Spain Park (4-2, 2-1) next Friday in a matchup with major playoff implications.

Running back Morgan Barnes once again set the tone for Chelsea’s offense, rushing for 120 yards on 18 carries. He scored both of Chelsea’s first-half touchdowns, powering in from 4 and 2 yards out. His first score gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter, and kicker John Leith added a field goal late in the period to make it 9-0.

Quarterback Logan Strunk completed 14 of 19 passes for 143 yards and threw one touchdown as the Hornets extended their lead in the second half. Leath converted all of his extra-point attempts, including those following a third-quarter touchdown and a final score early in the fourth quarter.

Cassity credited preparation and buy-in from players across the program, including scout team contributors and underclassmen pressed into starting roles.

“I felt like our scout team offense gave us fits all week,” he said. “Running that offense, you gotta have a great scout team. And they did a great job this week of that.”

“We have a sophomore center in there all night. He did a great job for us, Luke Roper. I’m proud of that kid too.”

“It’s more about Chelsea and about team than it is about the individual,” Cassity said. “And I think we’ve got a bunch of guys that are buying into and have bought into it.”

