Chelsea romps past Chilton County to remain undefeated

CHELSEA -- Chelsea High School improved to 6-0 overall following an impressive 35-6 win over Chilton County on Friday. The Hornets dominated the Tigers for most of the night en route to the victory on homecoming night.

Following a first series that quickly stalled, the Hornets offense settled down, getting on the board late in the first quarter, leaning on wrecking ball running back Chase Stracener. Stracener carried the ball six times on the 12-play, 74-yard drive, capped off with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Hornets up 7-0.

It was the first of three touchdowns on a big night for Stracener. The junior scored two touchdowns on the ground and a 34-yard reception early in the third quarter. Overall, Stracener amassed 187 yards of total offense for the Hornets.

“He makes it happen. He doesn’t go down with one guy. It takes several guys to get him down,” Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity said. “He’s good in the passing game, too. We wish we could use him a little bit more in the passing game. He does a great job for us.”

Stracener said the offense takes the first series to size up the defense, then making adjustments behind an offensive line that created more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese. “We run everything based on how the defense is. If we get up there and we don’t like what we’re running we can check it and run off of their defense,” Stracener said.

“The first drive, we’re always figuring out what we’re doing,” he added, “but as soon as the first drive is over, they’re creating gaps for me, so I run the ball through them.”

The Hornets put the game firmly out of reach in the second quarter, putting up 21 points, including a 3-yard run by Stracener and a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Miller Bauman, a 9-yard one-handed grab by receiver CJ Durbin, and a 40 yard toss to Aiden Hughes, to lead 28-0 at halftime.

Cassity said the Hornets began to “run out of gas” in the second half, largely due to the homecoming festivities, allowing a 98-yard touchdown run by Chilton County running back Elijah Lucas on the first play of the 4th quarter.

The win over Chilton County sets up a date with Spain Park (6-0, 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 3) on Thursday night at Spain Park in a battle of the unbeatens with control the region on the line. Cassity said he will let his squad savor the 6-0 start before setting its sights on Spain Park later this weekend.

“We’re going to enjoy the 6-0 for right now and worry about the other part later,” Cassity said. “We’re going to bring our kids on Sunday and start preparing.”

Stracener led the Hornets in rushing with 147 yards on 21 carries. Bauman completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Durbin was the leading receiver gaining 61 yards on five receptions, followed by Hughes with three catches for 54 yards.

