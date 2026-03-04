Lady Hornets fall in final four return

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) drives during the Class 6A semifinal game between Chelsea and Hazel Green on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) dribbles during the Class 6A semifinal game between Chelsea and Hazel Green on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson Chelsea's Lemmie Floyd (11) dribbles during the Class 6A semifinal game between Chelsea and Hazel Green on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea High School’s girls basketball team had its tremendous season ended on Wednesday morning.

Making a second straight trip to the AHSAA State Finals, Chelsea fell to Hazel Green 59-32 in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Hazel Green had won seven consecutive state titles until falling in the final four last year. Longtime legendary coach Tim Miller retired, and Demetrius Miller took the Lady Trojans back to the final four in his first year at the helm.

Hazel Green focused on Chelsea’s two offensive standouts, Caroline Brown and Olivia Pryor. Brown finished with seven points and Pryor contributed six points.

Juliann Bass was the star of the day for the Lady Hornets, as she put forth a great showing with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

“I was glad I was able to step up and score a little bit,” Bass said.

First-year coach Denton Johnson summed up the difference in the game.

“Paint touch points, rebounds and turnovers lost us the game,” Johnson said afterwards.

Hazel Green forced 20 Chelsea turnovers, scored 48 paint points and outrebounded the Lady Hornets 28-20. To make matters more difficult, the Lady Trojans shot 53% from the field in the game.

Transition within Chelsea’s program did not mean a dip in performance was coming. After Jason Harlow took the Lady Hornets to two final fours and a state runner-up finish a season ago, Johnson stepped in and kept the standard high.

Johnson said he noticed the team turn the corner in a late December tournament in Gulf Shores. He said the team’s bond off the court was cemented during that trip and it translated to the hardwood.

“We went undefeated in 2026 after that, and you saw it translate once we got back on the court,” he said.

The Lady Hornets lost on Dec. 30 and didn’t falter again until Wednesday, winning 14 straight to get to the final four. Chelsea went a perfect 6-0 in area play, won the area tournament, a sub-regional game and two games at the Central Regional to make a return to the final four court in Birmingham.

Brown will undoubtedly go down as one of the top athletes in Chelsea High School history, excelling on both the basketball court and softball field for several years. Her future will be in the dirt, as she heads to Louisiana Tech after her senior softball season.

She averaged 18 points and seven rebounds per game in a brilliant senior basketball season. Johnson said she was “one of one, a one-percenter.”

“She drives [the culture] daily, and I try not to wreck the bus,” he said.

“It’s been nothing but amazing,” Brown said of her time with the basketball program. “The girls have been amazing, we all get along. We know when to focus and when to have fun. This year has been so special, because we jelled so well. It’s really hard to give up. It went by way too fast.”

Chelsea concludes the season with a 25-7 record. Brown and Lyric Landers were the team’s seniors this year.

When asked of a future return trip to the final four, Brown said, “I’m so confident in this group. This group is so special.”