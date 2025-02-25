Chelsea girls take on Mountain Brook in AHSAA basketball championships

× Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) and Olivia Pryor (12) share a laugh during the Class 6A Central Regional final between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The final 56 high school basketball teams left standing are descending upon Birmingham this week as part of the AHSAA State Finals.

Chelsea’s girls are one of those teams, as the Lady Hornets will make their second Class 6A final four appearance this week. Chelsea will take on Mountain Brook at Legacy Arena on Wednesday at noon.

Hazel Green and Park Crossing play at 9 a.m. in the opposite semifinal. Hazel Green has won the state title each of the last seven years.

Chelsea (26-7) made it to the final four in 2021 and has become one of the most consistent programs in the state in recent years. The Lady Hornets knocked off Hueytown and Benjamin Russell in the regional tournament to advance to the BJCC.

“This team is different from the team in 2021 in a lot of different ways, but the biggest similarity is the fact we have an outstanding roster full of hard-working, talented kids,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said.

Mountain Brook will be making its first trip to the final four, beating Fort Payne in the regional final last week.

Mountain Brook and Chelsea met earlier this season, with the Lady Spartans winning 51-49 in early December. Harlow called Mountain Brook one of the most “fundamentally sound” teams in the state.

“Everyone on their roster shoots and passes the ball very well, plus they are extremely unselfish,” Harlow said. “We will have to defend extremely well, because they are very explosive offensively.”

Whether Wednesday or Saturday, Harlow wants his team to walk off the floor for the last time knowing it put forth a comprehensive effort.

“The expectation is we are going to do everything we can to represent our community, high school and teammates in the best possible way,” he said.

The 6A state championship game is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the door, but they can also be purchased ahead of time.

More information on the AHSAA State Finals can be found at this link.