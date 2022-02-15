Girls sub-regionals: Lady Hornets cruise past Jasper

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Lexi Redd (25) takes the ball to the goal in a first-round playoff game against Jasper at Chelsea High School on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The high school basketball playoffs are officially underway, with the Class 1A-6A sub-regional round being contested Monday night.

Chelsea cruises past Jasper

Coming off a perfect Class 6A, Area 9 run this season, the Chelsea High School girls basketball team got its playoff run off to a strong start with a 46-25 win over Jasper in the Class 6A sub-regional round Monday evening.

Chelsea is a team known for its staunch defense and that was evident from the get-go Monday night, as the Lady Hornets stifled the Jasper attack. They held Jasper to single digits in the first half and took a 24-8 lead into the locker room.

Jasper scored the first five points in the third quarter, but that was nowhere close to enough to get back into the game, as Chelsea extended its lead beyond 20, taking a 37-15 lead into the final frame.

Mary Cartee led the Lady Hornets with 18 points on the night, while Haley Trotter joined her in double figures with 10 points.

Chelsea now moves on to the 6A Northeast Regional, where it will face Huffman at 9 a.m. Thursday at Jacksonville State University.

Clay-Chalkville pushes Hartselle

The final showing from the Clay-Chalkville High School girls basketball team in head coach Kevin Conner’s first season was an impressive one Monday evening. The Lady Cougars pushed Hartselle, one of the top teams in the state, to the end in a 52-41 loss in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

Hartselle jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and held an 11-4 advantage after a quarter of play. Clay-Chalkville made no headway in the second quarter either, with the Lady Tigers taking a 21-11 lead into halftime.

Clay-Chalkville began its push in the third quarter, though. After Hartselle opened up the lead to 19, the Lady Cougars put together a rally, getting the deficit all the way down to 36-31 by the end of the third quarter.

Masyn Marchbanks, who led Hartselle with 29 points in the contest, scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and Hartselle held on to win.

Kamoriah Gaines led Clay with 22 points in the game, while Telecia Ransom finished with 11 points. The Lady Cougars finished the season with a 14-9 record.

Mountain Brook edges Minor in dramatic fashion

The Mountain Brook High School girls basketball team is back into the regional tournament for the first time since 2016 after edging Minor 57-54 in dramatic fashion Monday evening in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

The lead exchanged hands several times over the last three quarters of the game, as neither team gained any separation from the other until the final minute.

With Minor leading by a point, Emily Straughn took a few dribbles inside the 3-point line and sank a mid-range jumper to give Mountain Brook the lead for good with just over two minutes to play. The next trip down the floor, Straughn converted a basket through the contact and hit the ensuing free throw to make it 56-52.

Sarah Passink sank 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds to play, stretching the Lady Spartans’ lead to 57-54. On Minor’s final possession, Passink jarred the ball loose as time expired, lifting the program to its first playoff win under head coach Sara Price.

It took Mountain Brook some time to settle into the game. Minor jumped out to a 12-4 lead, punishing the Lady Spartans in the paint and with offensive rebounds. But Mountain Brook used an 8-0 spurt to tie the game and Minor held a 19-18 edge after a quarter.

Emma Stearns knocked down one of her eight 3-pointers on the evening to five the Lady Spartans a 24-23 lead in the second quarter, but Minor managed to hold a 35-34 lead at the halftime break. At the end of the third quarter, Minor still clung to its one-point advantage at 47-46.

Stearns led all scorers with 28 points in the contest. MJ Lassiter joined her in double figures and nearly posted a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Libby Geisler ended up with 9 points, Emily Straughn had 8 points and 5 rebounds and Francie Morris dished out 8 assists.

Mountain Brook moves on to the 6A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University, where it will face Oxford at noon Thursday.