Lady Hornets stifle Mountain Brook, advance to state championship

BIRMINGHAM – History was going to be made no matter what happened in the Class 6A high school girls basketball semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

With Chelsea and Mountain Brook squaring off, the winner would be heading to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Chelsea claimed that history for itself, beating Mountain Brook 56-28 at Legacy Arena, as part of the AHSAA State Finals.

The Lady Hornets have long been known for their staunch defense, and they allowed Mountain Brook no breathing room from the outset. In the first half, Chelsea held the Lady Spartans to a mere six points and forced 12 turnovers, one fewer than the 13 field goal attempts they mustered.

“The defense was outstanding today,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said following the game. “Mountain Brook is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state. Our girls guarded at a really high level. It was one of our best defensive performances. That’s something we’ve hung our hat on all season long.”

Haley Trotter scored nine points as part of a game-opening 15-2 run. That momentum continued, allowing Chelsea to build a 23-6 lead at the halftime break and the Lady Hornets were never threatened in the second half.

“I was nervous to begin with, but to get a start like that, that will get us hyped up together,” said Trotter, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Chelsea will take on Park Crossing in the state championship Saturday at 12:30 p.m., as the Lady Hornets will make their first state championship appearance in their second final four (the first coming in 2021). Park Crossing defeated Hazel Green 56-54 in overtime to dethrone the seven-time defending state champion Lady Trojans.

Chelsea won the Central Regional to advance to the final four, while Mountain Brook won the Northeast Regional. The two teams met earlier in the year, with the Lady Spartans claiming a 51-49 win. Harlow said that game was one of “the best things to happen” to his team during the season, as far as preparing the Lady Hornets for a postseason opponent.

“We’ve continued to get better throughout the course of the year. That’s the mark of a good team,” Harlow said.

Caroline Brown scored a game-high 18 points to go along with three assists and three steals. She provides a terrific outlet for Trotter when opposing defenses clamp down on her.

“Caroline, she’s the one that basically helps me get my points,” Trotter said. “We find each other really well.”

Olivia Pryor commanded the Chelsea attack efficiently, finishing the day with 15 points and seven assists.

“Our team likes to move the ball. We’re unselfish and we don’t care who gets the shot,” she said.

Mountain Brook had already made plenty of its own history, advancing to the final four for the first time in program history.

“When we first started this, it was talking about the belief of being here,” Mountain Brook head coach Sara Price said. “Then halfway through the season, it was we believed we can be here. Then we were one of the final four teams in 6A. They’ve got no reason to do anything but hold their heads up high.”

The slow start Wednesday ended up being too much for the Lady Spartans to overcome. Mountain Brook has just one senior this season in Libby Geisler, and Price sees her overwhelmingly youthful squad being able to learn from its first experience on this stage.

“We’ve got to remember those moments,” Price said. “In the moment, we’ve got to handle our composure.”

Price heaped plenty of praise toward Geisler, who played for the Lady Spartans for five years and laid a strong foundation for what is possible.

Sophomore Maddie Walter led the team with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance. She will be one of this program’s leaders over the next two years, taking the baton from Geisler.

“I want them to remember how strong and hard-working we were,” she said.

Mountain Brook finishes the year with a 25-7 mark.

“It’s a moment you’ll never forget,” Price said. “This is the team that went to the final four and the team that sets the precedent for teams down the road. We have a good young team coming up and I hope it speaks life to them.”

Chelsea is now 27-7 on the year, and now prepares to take on a Park Crossing team riding high after its own win. The Lady Hornets will look to make some more history of their own Saturday afternoon.

Hazel Green and Tim Miller are the standard in girls basketball in Alabama, and we’re extremely aware of that and have nothing but respect for them,” Harlow said. “That says a lot about Park Crossing. We know we’re going to have our hands full and they’re a fantastic team.

“Hopefully we’re ready for that challenge. If you’re going to get it done, you expect to have to go through a team like that.”