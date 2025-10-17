Hornets slip in second half, fall to Helena in key region game

1 of 38
Chelsea quarterback Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass over Helena line backer Lane Harris (20) during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
2 of 38
Chelsea running back Chase Malone (3) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
3 of 38
Chelsea quarterback Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
4 of 38
Chelsea kicker John Leith (13) kicks off during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
5 of 38
Chelsea running back Chase Malone (3) looks to get past the Helena defense during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
6 of 38
Chelsea running back Morgan Barnes (26) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
7 of 38
Chelsea full back Adam Wheeler (2) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
8 of 38
Chelsea defensive end Aidyn Young (15) and line backer Luke Beavers (5) close in on the Helena ball carrier and score a safety during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
9 of 38
Chelsea defensive lineman Lane Cox (57) fights off a double team during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
10 of 38
Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
11 of 38
Chelsea line backer Porter Schoot (33) tackles the Helena ball carrier during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
12 of 38
Chelsea quarter back Logan Strunk (8) throws a pass during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
13 of 38
Chelsea cheerleaders before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
14 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
15 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
16 of 38
Chelsea full back Adam Wheeler (2) looks to get up field during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
17 of 38
Chelsea running back Morgan Barnes (26) looks down Helena line backer Lane Harris (20) during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
18 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
19 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
20 of 38
Chelsea line backer Porter Schott (22) drags down the Helena ball carrier during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
21 of 38
Chelsea offensive lineman Brooks Dixon (61), Kale Hughes (56), and full back Adam Wheeler (2) looks to the sidelines for the play call during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
22 of 38
Chelsea running back Morgan Barnes (26) fights for extra yards during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
23 of 38
Chelsea defensive back Ben Christian (1) drops back in coverage during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
24 of 38
Chelsea's football team gathers for the alma mater after a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
25 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs the alma mater after a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
26 of 38
Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity and Helena head coach Richie Busby shake hands after a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
27 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
28 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
29 of 38
The Chelsea marching band performs during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
30 of 38
A swarm of Chelsea Hornets tackle the Helena ball carrier during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
31 of 38
Chelsea wide receiver Caaleb Thomas (12) just misses out on a catch during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
32 of 38
Chelsea running back Morgan Barnes (26) runs with the ball during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
33 of 38
Chelsea running back Chase Malone (3) looks to get upfield during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
34 of 38
The Chelsea captains watch the coin toss before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
35 of 38
Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
36 of 38
Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity chats with officials before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
37 of 38
Chelsea captains get ready for the coin toss before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
38 of 38
Chelsea coach Stuart Morrison huddles up with his players before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force.
HELENA — Helena proved to be the more physical team Friday night, defeating Chelsea 21-9 in a key Class 6A, Region 3 matchup.
The Huskies opened the game with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davis Kelley to Bradley Wainwright on a trick play, giving Helena a 7-0 lead with 7:58 left in the first quarter.
Chelsea answered on its first drive, marching 51 yards in nine plays to tie the game at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Chase Malone with 3:19 left in the first quarter.
The Hornets took the lead early in the second quarter when Helena snapped the ball over quarterback Caleb Soreano’s head, resulting in a safety with 10:00 left. Chelsea led 9-7.
Chelsea carried that 9-7 lead into halftime with momentum and the ball to start the second half.
However, their opening drive stalled, and Helena seized control.
The Huskies regained the lead with 5:59 left in the third quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Soreano to Wainwright, putting Helena up 14-9.
“We came out and played really hard,” Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity said after the game. “We’ve just got to make plays, and we didn’t do that.”
Chelsea missed a field goal with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Helena took over on its own 20-yard line and went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive — 10 of them carries by Dom Santiago. Santiago capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run, extending Helena’s lead to 21-9 with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Chelsea’s final two drives ended with interceptions thrown by quarterback Logan Strunk, picked off by Colson Griffin and Emmanuel Compton. Strunk finished the night 14-for-33 for 158 yards and three interceptions.
Chelsea (5-3 overall, 2-3 Class 6A, Region 3) returns home next week to close out region play against the Benjamin Russell Wildcats, while Helena (3-5 overall, 3-2 Class 6A, Region 3) stays home for a region matchup with the Calera Eagles.
With the win, Helena kept its playoff hopes alive. A victory next week would secure the Huskies a postseason berth after an uncharacteristically slow start.
Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.