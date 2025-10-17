Hornets slip in second half, fall to Helena in key region game

by

HELENA — Helena proved to be the more physical team Friday night, defeating Chelsea 21-9 in a key Class 6A, Region 3 matchup.

The Huskies opened the game with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davis Kelley to Bradley Wainwright on a trick play, giving Helena a 7-0 lead with 7:58 left in the first quarter.

Chelsea answered on its first drive, marching 51 yards in nine plays to tie the game at 7-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Chase Malone with 3:19 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets took the lead early in the second quarter when Helena snapped the ball over quarterback Caleb Soreano’s head, resulting in a safety with 10:00 left. Chelsea led 9-7.

Chelsea carried that 9-7 lead into halftime with momentum and the ball to start the second half.

However, their opening drive stalled, and Helena seized control.

The Huskies regained the lead with 5:59 left in the third quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Soreano to Wainwright, putting Helena up 14-9.

“We came out and played really hard,” Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity said after the game. “We’ve just got to make plays, and we didn’t do that.”

Chelsea missed a field goal with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Helena took over on its own 20-yard line and went on an 11-play, 80-yard drive — 10 of them carries by Dom Santiago. Santiago capped the drive with a 20-yard touchdown run, extending Helena’s lead to 21-9 with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Chelsea’s final two drives ended with interceptions thrown by quarterback Logan Strunk, picked off by Colson Griffin and Emmanuel Compton. Strunk finished the night 14-for-33 for 158 yards and three interceptions.

Chelsea (5-3 overall, 2-3 Class 6A, Region 3) returns home next week to close out region play against the Benjamin Russell Wildcats, while Helena (3-5 overall, 3-2 Class 6A, Region 3) stays home for a region matchup with the Calera Eagles.

With the win, Helena kept its playoff hopes alive. A victory next week would secure the Huskies a postseason berth after an uncharacteristically slow start.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.