Chelsea rally falls short in loss to Helena

CHELSEA – Helena leaned on a dominant rushing attack and took advantage of a slew of penalties to defeat Chelsea 38-28 on Friday night.

The Huskies (5-3, 4-1 Class 6A, Region 3) ran for 291 yards, while the Hornets were tabbed with 10 penalties for 120 yards, but nearly fought back in the second half after trailing by as much as 24 points.

"In the locker room at halftime, our kids were saying they were going to come back and win the game," said Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity. "If we take away a big play here and there, we're in that game and winning it. We allowed too many big plays, and that's as simple as it is."

The game started with a spark for Chelsea (6-2, 3-2), as senior wide receiver CJ Durbin broke free for a 67-yard touchdown off a screen pass, racing down the left sideline to put the Hornets up 7-0 just four plays into the game with 10:28 left in the first quarter.

Helena answered quickly, with Jeremy Spratling setting up excellent field position after a 56-yard run on the first play of the next drive. On third down, quarterback Nathan Ferguson found a wide-open Gavin Franks in the end zone to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:49 remaining in the opening quarter.

Spratling continued his dominant performance on the next Helena possession, fooling the Chelsea defense with a well-executed fake and running untouched up the middle for a touchdown. The senior running back, who surpassed 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone, gave the Huskies a 14-7 lead with 2:41 left in the period.

The Huskies extended their lead in the second quarter, with Spratling finding the end zone again for his second touchdown of the night. His score made it 21-7 with 6:41 to go before halftime.

Chelsea's hopes of stopping Helena on the last drive of the half was hindered by penalties, including a defensive pass interference call and two personal fouls, and a questionable early whistle which prevented a strip sack for the Hornets. That led to a Helena 37-yard field goal with just 32 seconds remaining in the half. The Huskies entered the locker room with a commanding 24-7 lead.

Entering the locker room, Chelsea received another personal foul call while exiting the field as they totaled five personal fouls in the first half.

Domynyck Santiago took over at running back for Helena in the second half and immediately broke a long run on the first play to extend the lead to 31-7.

Chelsea ended Helena's run with a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown run from Chase Stracener.

The Hornets quickly forced a three-and-out and used the rest of the third quarter to engineer a 20-play drive that carried into the start of the fourth. Stracener punched it in from a yard out on fourth down, cutting the deficit to 31-21 with 11:54 remaining.

Chelsea nearly kept the momentum going with an onside kick recovery, but were ruled offside. Helena responded with a drive featuring a heavy dose of Santiago, the junior back scoring from 2 yards out to push the lead to 38-21 with 8:10 on the clock.

The Hornets briefly reignited their hopes in the final frame when Durbin hauled in a 42-yard catch-and-run, setting up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Stracener. Chelsea got one more crack at cutting the game to only one-possession, but were thwarted by an interception at the goal line by Kevin Pinkard.

Jeremy Spratling, who did not return in the second half due to injury, finished with 17 carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Santiago had 16 carries for 133 yards and two scores.

Stracener recorded 30 touches for 165 yards, while Durbin led all players with 12 catches for 198 yards.

Miller Bauman completed 22 of 40 passes for 313 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"This is a great group of kids, and we're building something special. This senior group has allowed us to do that," remarked Cassity, as Chelsea celebrated Senior Night before the game.

Helena now takes a 6-5 advantage in the series, with the Huskies winning six of the last seven.

The Hornets tough string of games continues as they pay a visit to Benjamin Russell. Helena wraps up its regular season with a trip to Calera.

