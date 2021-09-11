Hornets rally comes up just short

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) passes the football during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Chelsea band member during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain defensive lineman Gavin Nelson (91) tackles Vestavia Hills running back Pierce Hanna (48) in a game at Buddy Anderson Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain wide receiver Joseph Regan (20) secures the ball after catching a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter of a game against Vestavia Hills at Buddy Anderson Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain running back CJ Branson (1) carries the ball in a game against Vestavia Hills at Buddy Anderson Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain wide receiver Joseph Regan (20) secures the ball after catching a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter of a game against Vestavia Hills at Buddy Anderson Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea defenders combine to tackle Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/defensive back Chris McNeill (7)and Chelsea running back/safety Kyler Simmons (31) combine to tackle Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood wide receiver Parker Sansing (22) intercepts a pass during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea offensive/defensive lineman Brady Clements (54) attempts to tackle Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/linebacker Evan Durham (20) tackles Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/linebacker Evan Durham (20)tackles Homewood quarterback Woods Ray (13) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Evan Jones (10) defends a pass to Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood defensie back Taylor Patterson (7) pursues Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood defensive back Owen Isenhower (2) attepts to tackle Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back JyDarian McKinney (8) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Chelsea band member during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea cheerleaders perform during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea linebacker/tight end Jackson Laughlin (44) and Chelsea defensive lineman/tackle Garyson Maddox (68) defend a pass during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood defensive back Brian Condon tackles Chelsea quarterback/safety Cooper Griffin (14) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Simpson (15) narrowly misses catching a long pass during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2)attempts a pass during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea defenders recover a bad snap for a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/linebacker Evan Durham (20) attepts to tackle Homewood running back Jordan Kiwoi (34) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/defensive back Chris McNeill (7) defends a pass to Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea running back/linebacker Sloan DeWeese (24) scores a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea defensive lineman/tackle Garyson Maddox (68) eyes the quarterback during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood inside linebacker Henry Watson (40) looks to tackle Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back JyDarian McKinney (8) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) attempts a pass during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10)fights off Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Evan Jones (10) during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea fans during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School. Prev Next

CHELSEA – Homewood High School jumped out to a 28-0 lead and withstood a furious fourth quarter rally from Chelsea en route to a 37-35 win in a key region contest Friday night.

The Hornets (0-4, 0-2 in Class 6A, Region 5) capitalized on a couple of special teams miscues from the visitors in the second half that sparked a 28-point final frame for the hosts. Senior Cooper Griffin (45-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown) and Anderson Brooks (fumble recovery for a touchdown) provided the ammunition for a spectacular second half from Chelsea junior quarterback Hayden Garrison.

The signal caller connected on touchdown passes of 80 yards (M.J. Conrad) and 88 yards (Matt Gray) in the final period and tallied 285 passing yards after amassing 20 yards in the first half. A last gasp effort from Harrison to Griffin just across midfield came up short in the final few seconds as the clock ran out.

“I am really proud of our guys coming off of our loss last week. You know we played almost a perfect first half – we had 45 offensive snaps and never punted. But the two bad snaps in the second half hurt us and put them back in the game,” Homewood coach Ben Berguson said.

The Patriots (3-1, 1-0) offense featured an array of players that accounted for a large production of the output (443 total yards), including junior quarterback Woods Ray (21-of-26, 314 yards, two touchdowns). Ray accounted for all four first half Patriots scores (two passing, two rushing).

“He did an unbelievable job, he is a great player,” Berguson said.

Aron Marsch (nine receptions, 99 yards, a touchdown), Jackson Parris (seven receptions, 147 yards) and J.C. Daniel (two catches, 46 yards, a touchdown) were the benefactors of Ray’s prolific night.

“They were taking everything deep away (in the first half) so we were just hitting the check down routes,” Ray said.

The Hornets string of three consecutive possessions with a touchdown in the final frame was capped by an 8-yard scoring run out of the Wildcat formation from running back Sloan DeWeese; however, the two-point try failed and Homewood held on for the victory.

Homewood continues region play next week at home against Woodlawn. Chelsea has an open week.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.