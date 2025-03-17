Chelsea honors athletic signees

1 of 6
Chelsea High School held a ceremony to honor and recognize its college-bound student-athletes Monday morning. The seniors have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at various institutions throughout the state and the region.
Here is a list of the student-athletes recognized Monday:
Football
Romello Cooper: Samford University
Jackson Reynolds: Maryville College
Cross-country/track and field
Juliette Edwards: University of Alabama in Huntsville
Hannah Quick: University of South Alabama
Conner Campbell: Lee University
Volleyball
Lila Willett: Pearl River Community College
Lauren Buchanan: Texas Tech University
Softball
Sydney Carroll: Mississippi State University
Katie Hopson: Marion Military Institute
Emma Parmley: Marion Military Institute
Alaysha Crews: Snead State Community College
Girls soccer
Harper Carter: Southern Union State Community College
Boys soccer
Harper Jones: Wallace State Community College
Girls basketball
Haley Trotter: Shelton State Community College
Golf
Austin Jones: Covenant College
Baseball
Paxton Stallings: Coastal Alabama Community College - South
Aiden Hughes: Coastal Alabama Community College - South
Cade Mims: Georgia Highlands Community College
Chase Lackey: Gadsden State Community College
Mack Breazeale: Southern Union Community College
Payton Hunsaker: Nicholls State University