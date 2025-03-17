Chelsea honors athletic signees

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School Chelsea High School held a signing ceremony for its college-bound student-athletes on Monday, March 17, 2025. Photo courtesy of Chelsea High School. Prev Next

Chelsea High School held a ceremony to honor and recognize its college-bound student-athletes Monday morning. The seniors have signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at various institutions throughout the state and the region.

Here is a list of the student-athletes recognized Monday:

Football

Romello Cooper: Samford University

Jackson Reynolds: Maryville College

Cross-country/track and field

Juliette Edwards: University of Alabama in Huntsville

Hannah Quick: University of South Alabama

Conner Campbell: Lee University

Volleyball

Lila Willett: Pearl River Community College

Lauren Buchanan: Texas Tech University

Softball

Sydney Carroll: Mississippi State University

Katie Hopson: Marion Military Institute

Emma Parmley: Marion Military Institute

Alaysha Crews: Snead State Community College

Girls soccer

Harper Carter: Southern Union State Community College

Boys soccer

Harper Jones: Wallace State Community College

Girls basketball

Haley Trotter: Shelton State Community College

Golf

Austin Jones: Covenant College

Baseball

Paxton Stallings: Coastal Alabama Community College - South

Aiden Hughes: Coastal Alabama Community College - South

Cade Mims: Georgia Highlands Community College

Chase Lackey: Gadsden State Community College

Mack Breazeale: Southern Union Community College

Payton Hunsaker: Nicholls State University