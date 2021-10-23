Hornets shut out by Mountain Brook

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea offensive/defensive lineman Brady Clements (54) tackles Mountain Brook wide receiver Jake Thompson (5) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jake Thompson (5) is cornered by the Chelsea defense in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) carries the ball up the middle in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back/safety Kyler Simmons (31) attempts to tackle Mountain Brook wide receiver Jake Thompson (5) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) motions the handoff to Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea defensive lineman/tackle Garyson Maddox (68) blocks Mountain Brook wide receiver Glen hale (36) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) is brought down by Mountain Brook linebacker Vaughn Frost (36) and Mountain Brook defensive lineman Thompkins Richardson (60) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) runs the ball in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) carries the ball up the middle in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) catches a pass in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jackson Beatty (14) turns and heads for the end zone after catching a pass in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) tackles Chelsea running back/defensive back Josh Williams (35) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Cade Turner (22) tackles Mountain Brook wide receiver Jake Thompson (5) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook wide receiver Jake Thompson (5) pushes towards the end zone to score in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Evan Jones (10) tackles Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Simpson (15) is brought down by Mountain Brook linebacker John McMillan (2) and Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) carries the ball up the middle in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) runs the ball as Chelsea tight end/defensive end Cody Fortenberry (27) moves in to make the stop in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Simpson (15) carries the ball on the return as he looks to avoid Mountain Brook defensive back Will McIlvaine (19) and Mountain Brook defensive back Mac McCowan (7) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) carries the ball as Chelsea tight end/linebacker Carter Parrish (21) makes the tackle in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) is brought down by Mountain Brook linebacker Vaughn Frost (36) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 23 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 24 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back Evan Jones (10) and Chelsea running back/safety Kyler Simmons (31) tackle Mountain Brook running back Cole Gamble (19) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 25 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back EJ Hudnall (11) watches the ball as he gets into position to make the catch in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 26 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) is brought down by Mountain Brook linebacker Vaughn Frost (36) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 27 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook kicker Reed Harradine (12) kicks the ball in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 28 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook tight end Carter Kelley (43) steps into the end zone and out of a tackle by Chelsea running back/linebacker Evan Durham (20) in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 29 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back/defensive back Josh Williams (35) is brought down by the Mountain Brook defense in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 30 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) runs the ball as Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) makes the stop in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 31 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) passes the ball in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 32 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 33 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea quarterback/defensive back Hayden Garrison (2) throws a pass in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 34 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) runs the ball in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 35 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) is brought down by the Mountain Brook defense in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 36 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back Emerson Russell (1) runs the ball as Mountain Brook linebacker Vaughn Frost (36) and Mountain Brook linebacker Trent Wright (4) get ready to block in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 37 of 37 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea running back/defensive back Josh Williams (35) runs the ball in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

CHELSEA -- Mountain Brook High School coach Chris Yeager got just what he wanted Friday night as his Spartans blanked Chelsea 25-0 in a Class 6A, Region 5 matchup.

“We played fast. I feel like we played hard. We played focused,” he said of his No. 3-ranked team. “We just made some mistakes. We made enough mistakes to have to clean things up. I’m proud of how hard our kids played.”

Junior Cole Gamble was the workhorse for the victors, rushing 23 times for 184 yards and an 85-yard touchdown. He had runs that he nearly broke before sealing the victory in the fourth quarter.

“We had to make some adjustments up front at halftime,” he said. “It was a little clogged up front in the first half. We made the adjustments and finally busted one.”

Yeager said Gamble is a gifted player who is getting better every game.

“He’s got breakaway speed we’re not used to having at Mountain Brook,” he said with a laugh. “That’s exciting. He’s growing every day. Will Waldrop, too. Both of them ran the ball very well. And the offensive line; I felt they got a hat on a hat and I felt like we got better up front, too. And the defense was just incredible. I was really proud of them, too.”

The Spartans coach said maintaining focus is challenging at this time of the season.

“The biggest challenge is to get 1% better every day,” he said. “Then you become a better player and a part of the team.

“The hardest thing is to continue to trend upward when you’ve locked a spot into the playoffs,” the coach continued. “Everybody just wants it to get here but there’s a lot of work to be done before the playoffs get here.”

Gamble said visiting the Hornets on Senior Night provided plenty of motivation to take care of business.

“This game meant a lot for Chelsea so we knew we had to come out and fight hard,” he said. “They’re fighting for a playoff spot. It wasn’t hard not to lose focus. We had a good week of practice, just working on fundamentals and doing our stuff.”

Mountain Brook junior quarterback John Colvin was quick to note his shortcomings in the contest with areas he can “clean up” despite throwing three touchdown passes.

“It was mainly on my part,” he said. “I had a couple of overthrows and I had some easy check-downs I didn’t make. Overall, we played well. Our defense, I don’t really know how they can play any better than that. Offensively, there were a couple of (things) we could have cleaned up better.”

Despite being down 19-0 at intermission, the Hornets weren’t about to throw in the towel. As they headed to the locker room at halftime, senior Cade Turner was heard to say, “We’ve got 24 more minutes. Let’s go!”

That’s the spirit that encourages coach Dustin Goodwin.

“Our kids are very relentless,” he said. “They’re going to continue to fight. We made some mistakes but they’re going to battle until the final horn blows. That’s what we expect them to do. They did that so we’re proud of them.”

Chelsea’s offense was only able to gain 165 total yards against a stout Mountain Brook defense, which pitched its fourth shutout in nine games this fall. Hayden Garrison completed 10-of-19 passes for 106 yards. Cooper Griffin caught three of those passes for 35 yards, while EJ Hudnall hauled in three balls for 28 yards. Emerson Russell led the Hornets with 50 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Both teams wrap up the regular season next week. Mountain Brook hosts Austin on Thursday night, while Chelsea pays a visit to Calera on Friday.

Stats courtesy of Mark McLaughlin.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.