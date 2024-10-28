Chelsea opens play in 6A state volleyball championship

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chelsea players celebrate during a Class 6A, Area 8 tournament match between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Pelham High School.

The quest for a state championship continues today for the Chelsea High School girls volleyball team.

The Hornets (18-7) face Cullman (12-8) at 9 a.m. at the Birmingham Crossplex with the winner advancing to face either Hazel Green (31-4) or Spanish Fort (18-3) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The other half of the 6A bracket features Buckhorn (18-7) vs. Gulf Shores (18-3) in one quarterfinal and Pelham (19-8) vs. Jasper (17-8) in the other.

The 6A championship will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena.

Tickets cost $12 per day. Games will also be streamed by the National Federation of High Schools Network (subscription required).

Hoover and Vestavia Hills are the two other local teams to reach the AHSAA State Tournament, and the two rivals could face off in the Class 7A championship game. But first they have to win two games Tuesday to get there.

Vestavia Hills (16-8) plays Fairhope (20-7) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in the 7A quarterfinals. Should the Rebels win, they’ll advance to a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The championship game for Class 7A will be at 6 pm. Wednesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

A victory against Fairhope would send the Rebels up against the winner of the Bob Jones (18-5) vs. Bayside Academy (15-5) game in the semifinals at 6 p.m. A loss would end the Rebels’ season as this is a single-elimination event.

Hoover (16-4) is in the other half of the 7A bracket. The Bucs meet Enterprise (14-3) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, also at 1:30 p.m. Should they win, they’ll face either McGill-Toolen (16-1) or Huntsville (14-5) at 6 in the semifinals.

Should they both advance to Wednesday’s championship, it would mark the third meeting of the season for Vestavia Hills and Hoover. The Bucs won both matchups thus far, 3-1 on Sept. 10 and then 3-0 last week at the regional tournament.