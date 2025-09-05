Pelham upsets Hornets in region opener, 19–7

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) intercepts a pass during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Kameron May (0) looks to tackle Chelsea WR Jack Flowers (4) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Kameron May (0) tackles Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea band members perform during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) runs the football during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea S Jamari Gilchrist (9) and Chelsea LB Briston Hardy (3) combine to tackle Pelham WR Marcus Arnold (2) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Hollis Davis (24) intercepts a pass intended for Chelsea WR Turner Simpson (15) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea celebrates a turnover during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Chase Malone (3) stiff arms a Pelham defender during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) scores a touchdown during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Morgan Barnes (26) runs the football during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea QB Logan Strunk (8) attempts a pass during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Pelham DB Hollis Davis (24) causes a fumble by Chelsea RB TJ Spell (5) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea WR Tyler Kirkland (16) catches a pass during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33) tackles Pelham RB Tristen Rutledge (1) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea CB Ben Christian (1) and Chelsea S Sam Parrish (10) combine to tackle Pelham WR Marcus Arnold (2) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea's Khalil Gramby (17) tackles Pelham RB Tristen Rutledge (1) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea DE Aidyn Young (15) attempts to tackle Pelham QB Dylan Smith (5) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea CB Grant Evans (2) looks to tackle Pelham RB Tristen Rutledge (1) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea OL Adam Brooks (51) runs after catching a deflected pass during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea LB Le'Mel Martinear (7), Chelsea NG Cristian Madrid (52), and Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33) combine to tackle Pelham QB Dylan Smith (5) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea S Sam Parrish (10) intercepts a pass intended for Pelham WR Marcus Arnold (2) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea band members perform during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 25 of 25 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea CB Ben Christian (1) looks to tackle Pelham WR Marcus Arnold (2) during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

CHELSEA — A quick touchdown off a turnover gave Chelsea early control — but two long touchdown passes from Pelham’s Dylan Smith flipped the game, and the Hornets couldn’t recover in a 19-7 region-opening loss Friday night at Chelsea High School.

Chelsea (2-1, 0-1 Class 7A Region 3), which entered the night unbeaten and favored, struck first when defensive back Dallas Morgan intercepted a pass on Pelham’s opening drive. The Hornets capitalized three plays later, as senior running back Morgan Barnes scored on a 6-yard run to make it 7-0.

Pelham (1-2, 1-0), under first-year head coach Ross Newton, answered quickly. Smith connected with Marcus Arnold on a 50-yard strike to tie the game with 7:20 left in the first quarter. In the second, Smith hit Jacob Gibbs on a 75-yard touchdown pass to put the Panthers up 13-7. The extra point was blocked, but the Panthers never trailed again.

Chelsea’s defense had its moments — including a red zone stop and another interception in the end zone by Sam Parrish — but the offense that had averaged 45 points per game through the first two weeks struggled to finish drives Friday night in front of a stunned home crowd. Senior running back Chase Malone, who had been a focal point in the Hornets’ 2–0 start, was largely bottled up by Pelham’s front. He gained 92 yards on 18 carries but the Hornets struggled to develop rhythm with the running game. When Chelsea turned to the air, several key passes were dropped.

Pelham sealed the win late in the fourth when Tristen Rutledge broke free for an 18-yard touchdown run with 5:48 remaining. A Chelsea interception near midfield with 2:28 left ended any hopes of a comeback.

Pelham had just one win last season and came in winless — but it was the Panthers who executed when it counted. Chelsea has to regroup quickly with region play just beginning. Chelsea now has an open date to work out the problems that plagued it Friday.

“We’ve got to bring it every day; not just show up on Friday and think we can win,” said Hornets head coach Todd Cassity. “I hope we get better from this. If they don’t, we will figure out other guys to get better with.”

Game stats courtesy of Mark McLaughlin.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.