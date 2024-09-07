Stracener's TD with 3 seconds left keeps Hornets unbeaten

× 1 of 42 Expand Chelsea Head Coach Todd Cassity gets a Gatoraid shower after a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 42 Expand Chelsea running back Morgan Barnes (26) scores a touchdown during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 42 Expand Chelsea defensive end Romello Cooper (9) makes a tackle for loss during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. PELHAM – Chase Stracener made the most of an opportunity for a career night on Friday. The junior running back was called upon again and again, totaling a staggering 42 touches, but none were more important than the final one.

The Chelsea High School football team was trailing Pelham 33-28 after a one-handed, 54-yard touchdown catch by the Panthers’ Jacob Gibbs and needed to drive 80 yards in 1:43 to win the game.

The Hornets steady mix of pass and run pushed the ball to the the 3-yard line with under 10 seconds to play. It was time to go back to the hot hand and Stracener scored the game-winning touchdown with only three seconds to play, barreling through multiple tacklers to give Chelsea (3-0, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 3) a 36-33 win.

“Chase is just different,” Hornets head coach Todd Cassity. “He doesn’t go down on the first hit. A lot of that goes to the weight room and that’s why he carries about three or four guys every time.”

Stracener finished with 308 total yards and four touchdowns.

“I knew I was going to have to carry some people,” said Stracener. “I like to make a statement. I felt like I had to keep on making statements throughout the game.”

Chelsea stormed out of the gate as Stracener received nearly every touch of the seven play first drive, racking up 58 yards on 6 carries, capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game.

Pelham (0-3, 0-1) responded with a pair of drives that resulted in 35-yard field goals by Jake Garner, the latter drive set-up by a Chelsea fumble on a low snap.

The Panthers took their first lead of the game midway through the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Smith hit senior running back Kalib Porter in the flat that was sprung for a 79-yard score with a great block from sophomore receiver Marcus Arnold. Porter's speed took care of the rest as he raced down the left sideline to nab a 13-7 lead for Pelham.

The Hornets would retake the lead before the break. Senior signal caller Miller Bauman hit junior Turner Simpson with a dot down the left sideline for a 38-yard gain, then two plays later, Stracener ripped through the interior of the defense and raced into the end zone for a 24-yard score. Chelsea led 14-13 heading into the locker room.

The start of the second half featured a variety of weapons, as Bauman made four completions to three different receivers, and then Morgan Barnes took the final three touches of the drive. The junior running back punched it in from a yard out to extend the Chelsea lead to 21-13.

Pelham scored on its next two drives with Porter finishing an 11-play drive with a one-yard touchdown. Gibbs' other big catch of the night was a 53-yarder on the first play of the Panthers next drive, and Smith punctuated the drive with a 5-yard score to give Pelham a 27-21 lead with 8:16 remaining.

Chelsea answered with a long drive and Stracener scoring again from the 1-yard line, before Pelham would counter with the fantastic catch by Gibbs, in which he had a defender hanging on him, stuck his right-hand out to corral the pass in, and then shuck the defender to sprint away for the score.

“I had four of our starters come over to me (before the final drive) and say ‘we’re going to go score’ and I told them they were right,” added Cassity. “They never had any doubt that it was about to happen.”

Bauman completed 16-for-22 passes including his last four attempts on the final drive, finishing with 127 yards passing.

C.J. Durbin was Chelsea’s top target with 5 receptions for 51 yards receiving.

Gibbs led all players with 120 receiving yards on 4 catches, while his quarterback Smith was 10-for-17 with 276 yards passing.

The Hornets 3-0 start is their first since 2016, a year in which they made the 6A playoffs.

Pelham holds an 11-6 edge in the series following tonight’s loss.

Chelsea will be off next week and will have an extra week of preparation for Calera the following week at home, while Pelham will travel to face that Eagles team.

