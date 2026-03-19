Chelsea recognizes college athletic signees

by

Chelsea

Chelsea High School recognized many of its senior student-athletes Thursday morning in a schoolwide ceremony. These athletes will continue playing their respective sports in college next year.

Football

  • Morgan Barnes - Miles College
  • Brooks Dixon - Berry College
  • Tyler Kirkland - UPIKE

Baseball

  • Silas Osbourn - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
  • Luke Neill - Snead State CC
  • Brock Garrett - Central Alabama CC
  • Grant Hill - Grand Canyon University

Girls Soccer

  • Addie Harris - Southern Union CC
  • Natalie Peacock - Southern Union CC
  • Olivia Palfreeman - Auburn University at Montgomery

Cross-country and track and field

  • Ty Cason - Mississippi State 
  • Hudson Williams - Wallace State CC

Softball

  • Madeline Kelley - Northwest Shoals CC
  • Caroline Brown- Louisiana Tech University

Golf

  • Stratton Hodges - Coastal Alabama CC
  • Andrew Harris - Northwest Shoals CC

Boys Basketball

  • Alex Christiain - Huntingdon College