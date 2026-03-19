Chelsea recognizes college athletic signees

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Schmidt Chelsea High School signing ceremony on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Andrew Schmidt.

Chelsea High School recognized many of its senior student-athletes Thursday morning in a schoolwide ceremony. These athletes will continue playing their respective sports in college next year.

Football

Morgan Barnes - Miles College

Brooks Dixon - Berry College

Tyler Kirkland - UPIKE

Baseball

Silas Osbourn - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Luke Neill - Snead State CC

Brock Garrett - Central Alabama CC

Grant Hill - Grand Canyon University

Girls Soccer

Addie Harris - Southern Union CC

Natalie Peacock - Southern Union CC

Olivia Palfreeman - Auburn University at Montgomery

Cross-country and track and field

Ty Cason - Mississippi State

Hudson Williams - Wallace State CC

Softball

Madeline Kelley - Northwest Shoals CC

Caroline Brown- Louisiana Tech University

Golf

Stratton Hodges - Coastal Alabama CC

Andrew Harris - Northwest Shoals CC

Boys Basketball