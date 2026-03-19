Chelsea recognizes college athletic signees

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Photo courtesy of Andrew Schmidt
Chelsea High School signing ceremony on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photo courtesy of Andrew Schmidt.
Chelsea High School recognized many of its senior student-athletes Thursday morning in a schoolwide ceremony. These athletes will continue playing their respective sports in college next year.
Football
- Morgan Barnes - Miles College
- Brooks Dixon - Berry College
- Tyler Kirkland - UPIKE
Baseball
- Silas Osbourn - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
- Luke Neill - Snead State CC
- Brock Garrett - Central Alabama CC
- Grant Hill - Grand Canyon University
Girls Soccer
- Addie Harris - Southern Union CC
- Natalie Peacock - Southern Union CC
- Olivia Palfreeman - Auburn University at Montgomery
Cross-country and track and field
- Ty Cason - Mississippi State
- Hudson Williams - Wallace State CC
Softball
- Madeline Kelley - Northwest Shoals CC
- Caroline Brown- Louisiana Tech University
Golf
- Stratton Hodges - Coastal Alabama CC
- Andrew Harris - Northwest Shoals CC
Boys Basketball
- Alex Christiain - Huntingdon College