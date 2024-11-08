Hornets fall to top-ranked Saraland in playoffs

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea kicker Luke Miller (17) kicks a field goal during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey throws a pass during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea quarterback Miller Bauman (10) throws a pass during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea linebacker Ethan Prickett (4) during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea defensive end Romello Cooper (9) during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea's Aiden Hughes (8) returns a kick during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Saraland running back Santae McWilliams during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football Action during a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz Chelsea Football The Chelsea football captains before a Class 6A playoff game between Chelsea and Saraland on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Saraland High School. Photo courtesy of Claudell Mack/Velishotz. Prev Next

SARALAND – The Chelsea High School football team’s season came to a close Thursday night, as the Hornets fell to top-ranked Saraland 42-3 in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Hornets’ confidence was stymied on the first play from scrimmage in the ball game, as University of Texas commit and Saraland quarterback KJ Lacey fired a pass across the middle to C.D. Gill, who went 75 yards for a touchdown.

Following a Chelsea three-and-out, Saraland put together an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by an 8-yard pass from Lacey to Nicholls commit Santae McWilliams.

Chelsea encountered more difficulty on the ensuing kick, as Saraland recovered the loose ball. Lacey then fired across the middle to Gill for their second touchdown connection of the night.

Before the half, Chelsea was able to regain some momentum by converting a fake punt, on a run of more than 40 yards by Ethan Prickett to the Saraland 25-yard line. The drive was capped off by a successful 24-yard field goal from Luke Miller to make it 21-3 Saraland at the break.

Morgan Barnes had a strong second half for the Hornets. While Chelsea may not have found pay dirt in the game, Barnes tallied 51 second-half yards for the Hornets’ offense.

The Spartans continued their dominant run in the second half with scoring drives capped off by a 55-yard pass to Deshawn Spencer, and runs of 29 and 3 yards by McWilliams.

Saraland will play the winner between McAdory and Wetumpka in the second round of the playoffs.

Chelsea finishes the season with a 6-5 record. The game was the final one of quarterback Miller Bauman’s career and his fellow seniors. The Hornets advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 in a successful year.

