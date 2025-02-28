Lady Hornets seeking state title Saturday

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Chelsea 6A AHSAA state semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Feb 26, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Chelsea High School girls basketball team will attempt to claim its first state championship Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Hornets will take on Park Crossing at 12:30 p.m. in the Class 6A final at Legacy Arena. It is the program’s first appearance in a state championship game, and first opportunity to bring home a blue map trophy.

“We know we’re going to have our hands full and they’re a fantastic team,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said following the Lady Hornets’ semifinal victory Wednesday. “Hopefully, we’re ready for that challenge. If you’re going to get it done, you expect to have to go through a team like that.”

Park Crossing was impressive in its semifinal win, beating Hazel Green 56-54 in overtime Wednesday. Hazel Green’s run of seven consecutive state titles will come to an end this season. Saniya Jackson of Park Crossing had 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals in a tremendous performance. Tyler Stangline hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Chelsea had no such drama in its semifinal game, smothering Mountain Brook in a 56-28 win. The Lady Hornets’ first final four appearance came in 2021, and they nearly made a return in 2022. But they showed up determined to do something never before accomplished at Chelsea.

Chelsea allowed Mountain Brook no breathing room from the outset. In the first half, Chelsea held the Lady Spartans to a mere six points and forced 12 turnovers, one fewer than the 13 field goal attempts they mustered.

“The defense was outstanding today,” Harlow said. “Mountain Brook is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state. Our girls guarded at a really high level. It was one of our best defensive performances. That’s something we’ve hung our hat on all season long.”

Chelsea’s defense has been outstanding all season, but particularly since the postseason began. In the month of February, the Lady Hornets did not allow more than 34 points in any game.

Saturday’s game will be televised by APT. The two Class 5A championship games will precede it, with the 6A boys and 7A championship games to follow at the BJCC.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the door.