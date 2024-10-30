Hornets make history with 1st final four

× 1 of 44 Expand Starnes Digital Lauren Buchanan (7) of Chelsea spikes the ball during the Chelsea vs. Spanish Fort match at the 6A State Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 44 Expand Starnes Digital Lauren Buchanan (7) of Chelsea spikes the ball during the Chelsea vs. Spanish Fort match at the 6A State Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 44 Expand Starnes Digital Chelsea player Sophia Bagley (9) takes a breath during the Chelsea vs. Spanish Fort match at the 6A State Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 44 Expand Starnes Digital Chelsea tam huddle during the Chelsea vs. Spanish Fort match at the 6A State Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. BIRMINGHAM -- The season came to an end for the Chelsea High School volleyball team Tuesday afternoon, but the Hornets will certainly be proud of what they accomplished this fall.

Chelsea set a new standard for the program, getting to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. It was only Chelsea’s third appearance in the state tournament, having last been there in 2019.

Chelsea came out hot Tuesday morning to begin the Class 6A state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex, blowing past Cullman 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-17) in the first round.

Lauren Buchanan was on fire on the outside, finishing with 21 kills in the match to go along with eight digs. Alexis Rudolph was an offensive force as well, going for 13 kills. Cara Belcher controlled the offense with 41 assists.

Defensively, Sophia Bagley had 15 digs. Lila Willett had three kills and a pair of aces as well.

In the semifinals later Tuesday, the Hornets fell to Spanish Fort in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21. Chelsea had beaten Spanish Fort at regionals the week prior, but did not experience the same fortune on this day.

“We were a little nervous, for sure. We didn’t play as clean as we did at regionals,” Chelsea head coach Jamie Gill said. “We played with a little bit of nerves and just anxious to perform well. Lots of pressure and it’s our first final four. It’s a big moment for everybody. You always want to come out on top, but sometimes you don’t.”

Buchanan led the Hornets with 20 kills, three digs and two blocks, and Rudolph added seven kills and three digs. Cara Belcher finished with 29 assists and 13 digs, and Bagley had 12 digs and two aces.

Chelsea has had strong teams the past few years, but being in one of the most difficult areas in the state has prevented it from advancing very far. But this year, led by a strong senior class, the Hornets were able to win the area tournament and the South Super Regional.

“They trusted each other and played with a lot of confidence,” Gill said. “Big group of seniors. This is the largest group of seniors that really stuck together and bought in.”

Buchanan, a Texas Tech commit, led the way for this year’s senior class. Kaleigh Hall, Payton Walker, Lila Willett, UVA Wise commit Cara Belcher and Presley Durham also played a big part in the team’s success.

“They’re such wonderful people, when you’re not looking at how talented they are. It’s going to leave a hole in our program, but I’m confident we’ve got players in our program ready to step up and become the new leaders,” Gill said.

Chelsea finished the season with a record of 37-14.