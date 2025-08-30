Hornets hang on to beat Wetumpka 40-30

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Helena and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.

Chelsea (2-0) controlled the ball in the first half, allowing only three points before halftime. Wetumpka (1-1) clawed its way back in the second half to make the game close.

Chelsea opened the game with a 17-play, 69-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. Logan Strunk found Adam Wheeler for a five-yard touchdown pass, putting the Hornets up 7-0 early.

Strunk then led Chelsea down the field on the second drive, this time on just four plays, capped off by a 55-yard touchdown strike to TJ Spell. The Hornets’ two-point try was unsuccessful, but they extended their lead to 14 with 1:32 left in the first quarter.

After a Wetumpka punt, Chelsea took over on its own 29-yard line. Strunk and Grant Propst traded snaps at quarterback, guiding the Hornets on a 10-play, 71-yard drive capped off by a Morgan Barnes touchdown run.

"Logan’s doing a great job for us in the passing game, and Grant is as well,” Coach Todd Cassity spoke postgame about the play of his junior quarterback. “He pulled down a big play early in the game.”

The Hornet defense forced another punt, but Chelsea muffed the return, giving Wetumpka prime field position. The Indians capitalized with a 39-yard field goal from Cyrus Bullock. Chelsea entered halftime with a 20-3 lead.

Wetumpka struck first in the second half, driving 93 yards on 10 plays, capped by an eight-yard touchdown pass from Charles Skipper to Christian Wilkes. That cut the lead to 20-10 with 7:50 left in the third quarter.

Chelsea answered with a 12-play, 64-yard drive. Strunk found Chase Malone for a five-yard touchdown, extending the Hornets’ lead back to 17.

The fourth quarter belonged to Skipper. He led Wetumpka on a six-play, 67-yard drive, highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Powell. Chelsea’s lead shrank back down to 10.

On the ensuing kickoff, Chelsea turned the ball over, and two plays later Skipper found Jordan Hill over the middle for another score, trimming the deficit to four after the field goal kick was blocked.

Both teams traded turnovers on the next four possessions before Malone broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run, pushing the Hornets’ lead back to 11.

Wetumpka wasn’t done yet. After another Chelsea turnover in its own territory, Skipper scrambled for a 27-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 37-34 with just 1:16 to play.

The Indians’ onside kick attempt failed, and Malone iced the game with a 57-yard touchdown run. He finished the night with 13 carries for 157 yards and two scores.

Chelsea will host region foe Pelham next Friday. Wetumpka will look to regroup with a road trip to Russell County.

