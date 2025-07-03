Countdown to kickoff: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Chase Stracener (3) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea RB Chase Stracener (3) runs the football during a game between Chelsea and Spain Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) runs with the ball during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) runs with the ball during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) celebrates the game-winning touchdown with a coach during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) gets around the edge during a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Chelsea High School. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea captain Chase Stracener (3) listens to the officials during the coin toss before a game between Chelsea and Calera on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Chelsea High School. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) carries the ball during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Mobile Christian Leopards on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Chelsea High Stadium in Chelsea, Ala. Prev Next

Thursday marks 50 days until the Chelsea High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Chelsea running back Chase Malone will lead the Hornets onto the field Aug. 22, as his team hosts Charles Henderson in the season opener.

Malone, a senior, burst onto the scene last fall and a huge season. He rushed for 1,601 yards and 17 touchdowns in a breakout campaign. Chelsea won its first six games in 2024 before falling in the last five, but the Hornets were still able to make their first playoff appearance since 2021.

