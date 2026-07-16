Countdown to kickoff: Check out Hornets 2026 schedule

July 17 marks 34 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Chelsea will open the season in 35 days, as the Hornets travel to Southside-Gadsden on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, 280 Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Chelsea's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: @ Southside-Gadsden

Aug. 28: vs. Gardendale

Sept. 4: @ Calera*

Sept. 11: vs. Ramsay*

Sept. 18: vs. Pelham*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: vs. Helena*

Oct. 8: @ Homewood*

Oct. 16: @ Mountain Brook*

Oct. 23: vs. Chilton County*

Oct. 29: @ Bessemer City

* Region game