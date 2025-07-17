Countdown to kickoff: Chelsea coach Todd Cassity

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Chilton County and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.

As of Wednesday, the high school football season is just 35 days away for Chelsea.

Here is a snippet of our preseason interview with Hornets head coach Todd Cassity, as he talks about moving beyond last season's success and starting fresh in 2025.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Chelsea among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.