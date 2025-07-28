Countdown to kickoff: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea center Adam Brooks (51) gets ready to snap the ball during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala.

Tuesday marks 24 days until the Chelsea High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Chelsea offensive lineman Adam Brooks is set to lead his Hornets onto the field Aug. 22, as they host Charles Henderson to begin the season.

Brooks has long been one of the leaders for Chelsea and will be so again this fall, anchoring things at the center position along the offensive line. He was a catalyst for one of the top running attacks in the state last year, as the Hornets hope Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes have standout seasons running the football.

24 days: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks