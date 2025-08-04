Countdown to kickoff: Check out the 2025 Hornets' schedule

× Expand Chelsea runs onto the field before a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sep. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Tuesday marking 17 days until kickoff for Chelsea.

Chelsea will begin the season at home Aug. 22, as the Hornets take on Charles Henderson.

Here is the full schedule for the Chelsea varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: vs. Charles Henderson

Aug. 29: @ Wetumpka

Sept. 5: vs. Pelham*

Sept. 12: OPEN

Sept. 19: @ Calera*

Sept. 26: vs. Paul Bryant

Oct. 3: @ Chilton County*

Oct. 10: vs. Spain Park*

Oct. 17: @ Helena*

Oct. 24: vs. Benjamin Russell*

Oct. 30: vs. Oak Mountain

* Region game

