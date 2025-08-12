Countdown to kickoff: Chelsea LB Porter Schott

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33) rushes the quarterback during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Heardmont Park. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea's DE Porter Schott (33) and Gabe Pendley (2) combine to tackle Helena RB Jeremy Spratling (22) during a game between Helena and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Chelsea's Adam Wheeler #2 FB and Chelsea's Porter Schott #33 DE Wetumpka traveled to Chelsea for football season opener Friday August 30, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch) Prev Next

Wednesday marks nine days until the Chelsea High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Chelsea linebacker Porter Schott is ready to lead his Hornets onto the field Aug. 22, as they host Charles Henderson.

Schott has been a productive player for multiple years for the Chelsea defense and will look to cap off his high school career in a big way this fall. He posted over 100 tackles and seven sacks in 2024 for the Hornets, as they made their first playoff appearance in three years.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Chelsea among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe

50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye

37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley

36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer

35 days: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall

32 days: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King

31 days: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia

30 days: Hewitt-Trussville WR Dylan Cope

29 days: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb

28 days: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith

25 days: Vestavia Hills LB Owen Wilbanks

24 days: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks

23 days: Spain Park OL Hudson Reed

22 days: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres

21 days: Clay-Chalkville OL JT Jones

18 days: Mountain Brook DB Mac Mandell

17 days: Briarwood DB Sam Canale

16 days: Homewood LB Joey Luckianow

15 days: Hewitt-Trussville LB Parker Floyd

14 days: Hoover DL Tyson Bacon

11 days: Mountain Brook DB Hayes Windle

10 days: Hoover DL Justyn Hartley

9 days: Chelsea LB Porter Schott