Countdown to kickoff: Chelsea LB Porter Schott

1 of 3
Photo by Todd Lester
Chelsea LB Porter Schott (33) rushes the quarterback during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Heardmont Park.
2 of 3
Photo by Todd Lester
Chelsea's DE Porter Schott (33) and Gabe Pendley (2) combine to tackle Helena RB Jeremy Spratling (22) during a game between Helena and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.
3 of 3
Photo by Frank Couch
Chelsea's Adam Wheeler #2 FB and Chelsea's Porter Schott #33 DE Wetumpka traveled to Chelsea for football season opener Friday August 30, 2024 at Chelsea. (Frank Couch)
Wednesday marks nine days until the Chelsea High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.
Chelsea linebacker Porter Schott is ready to lead his Hornets onto the field Aug. 22, as they host Charles Henderson.
Schott has been a productive player for multiple years for the Chelsea defense and will look to cap off his high school career in a big way this fall. He posted over 100 tackles and seven sacks in 2024 for the Hornets, as they made their first playoff appearance in three years.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.
Under the Lights covers Chelsea among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
