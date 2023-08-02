High School Football Preview: Hornets on the rise in Year 2

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Chelsea linebacker Anderson Brooks (9) is a returning starter on the Hornets’ defense, as he plays middle linebacker. Brooks will be one of the key players in new coordinator Scott Lowery’s defense. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Chelsea’s Logan Sanders (58) is one of four returning starters along the offensive line. He will play on the right side of the line this fall. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Chelsea wide receiver Jaxon Shuttlesworth (17) is back after a solid 2022 season. Shuttlesworth is expected to be one of Carter Dotson’s top targets in the passing game. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Left: Chelsea’s Sloan DeWeese (24) is a versatile player, who can do it all from the fullback position. Prev Next

Year one is never easy for high school football coaches, and that was especially the case for Chelsea High School head coach Todd Cassity.

Last summer, Cassity was attempting to establish a new foundation at Chelsea, learn everyone’s names and everything else on top of being the coach to lead the Hornets into the rugged Region 3 of Class 7A.

Chelsea posted a single win in 2022, but the Hornets could have easily won four or five if a few close games swung the other direction.

“The next step for us is to win those close games,” Cassity said. “That’s what we’ve really focused on, is getting to the point where we are able to be successful in those types of games.”

Cassity said he believes the culture has been established within the program, emphasizing character and hard work. He said the team is “leaps and bounds” ahead of last year’s at the outset of a new campaign.

“The kids are competing. They’re working hard. They’re trying to learn everything,” he said.

Cassity has also noticed an increase in the team’s belief level, something he has emphasized since he arrived. There were plenty of doubters with the Hornets entering 7A, but with a year under their belt, they appear much more suited for the challenge.

“Our kids are going to be able to poke their chest out and say we’re here to play,” he said.

OFFENSE

Cassity runs the team’s offense, so the Hornets will primarily be building on what they started last fall. Carter Dotson returns as the quarterback, having gained a wealth of experience as a new starter last fall.

“For him at this point last year to him now, it’s unbelievable the steps he’s made forward. He looks really good,” Cassity said.

Emerson Russell is a small running back at 5-foot-5, but he has always used that to his advantage. Last fall, he ran for 1,130 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He has put on some weight over the offseason and clocked a 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range over the summer.

“I’m so excited to see what he’s going to be like this year for us,” Cassity said.

On the outside, Jaxon Shuttlesworth returns to the mix after a solid campaign last year. Nick Sulenski, Raymond Bridgeman and Reece Bittner are among the players expected to contribute at receiver as well.

There is reason for optimism regarding the strength of the offensive line, as there are four returning starters, but five guys with significant playing experience entering the season.

Zach Hair, Jacob Glidewell and Logan Sanders are seniors. Hair and Sanders will man the right side of the line, while Glidewell slots in at center. Juniors Eli Williams and Will Pohlmann are expected to take hold of the left side.

“All five of them have played and have been through the battles, so that’s good,” Cassity said.

Sloan DeWeese returns as a do-it-all fullback as well.

DEFENSE

There are a few new assistant coaches on the defensive side of the ball, along with a new scheme, so the Hornets will be looking to get settled in this fall under new coordinator Scott Lowery.

The secondary will be the strength of the unit, and the Hornets will look to take full advantage of that by playing three safeties most of the time. Drew Cheslock returns, and Cassity calls him a “hard-nosed player.” Owen Key and Sam Parrish are also back.

The cornerbacks are young but possess plenty of potential. Kenny Wesley is a perfect example, as he is just a sophomore but is someone coaches expect to be a strong contributor.

Anderson Brooks returns to anchor the middle linebacker spot. Adam Cornwell played outside linebacker last fall and is also back.

The Hornets will be the youngest up front, as they have no returning starters along the defensive line. Romello Cooper is a junior edge rusher with plenty of potential.

“We’re hoping he’s going to show out,” Cassity said.

Gavin Hailstock is set to be the starting nose guard.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Luke Miller has already established himself as one of the top soccer players in the area and is entering his sophomore season. He kicked some for the football team as an eighth grader and is expected to handle kicking duties again this fall.

Tyler Kirkland is a sophomore long snapper who appears to be next in line, as Chelsea has established a tradition of quality long snappers.

Qassim Harbor is set to be the punter, and Cassity said he was averaging over 40 yards per punt throughout the summer.

“We’ve already put in all our [special teams] groups and everything and have a bunch of young guys flying around,” he said.