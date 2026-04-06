Hornets baseball hoping to peak in final month

× Expand Chelsea third baseman Bradley Faulkner (10) gets congratulated on getting to first during a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Chelsea High School's baseball program knew this season would be a challenging one, as the Hornets were faced with replacing many key contributors from the team that advanced to the state championship series last spring.

The Hornets are currently sitting with a record of 12-14, having lost four straight games. But there is still plenty ahead of Chelsea in the next couple weeks, as the team looks to make a playoff push in a difficult area. Class 6A, Area 7 also boasts Spain Park, Pelham and Helena

Last week, Chelsea dropped consecutive games to Spain Park, 13-3 and 5-3, in the Hornets' first area series. This Tuesday and Thursday, Chelsea plays Helena, followed by area games against Pelham next week. Those games will determine whether or not the Hornets return to the postseason.

Last Saturday, Chelsea fell to Pell City 7-3 and then 4-3 to Oak Mountain. The only other game the Hornets have outside of those area matchups is a game against Pell City on April 20 to wrap up the regular season.