Hornets baseball taking on Hartselle in state championship

Chelsea pitcher Aiden Hughes (8) during a game between Chelsea and Pelham on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Chelsea Sports Complex. Photo by Richard Force.

The Chelsea High School baseball team will be making its second ever appearance in the state finals this week.

The Hornets will travel to Oxford's Choccolocco Park, where they will take on Hartselle in the Class 6A state championship best two-of-three series. First pitch of game one will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The series will conclude at Jacksonville State University on Thursday, with a start time of 10 a.m. Thursday. If a decisive third game is necessary, it will be played immediately following the second game.

Chelsea has won playoff series each of the last four weekends to reach the final. After wrapping up the regular season with seven straight wins, the Hornets swept Brookwood and swept Saraland before winning the second and third games against Calera. Last weekend, Chelsea notched a sweep over Stanhope Elmore.

Fans unable to get to the game can follow along with live stats at this link.