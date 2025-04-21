Hornets seniors lead program revival

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chelsea's Katie Hopson (25) hits the ball during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain on April 2, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School.

The vision Scott Lowery had when he took over the Chelsea High School softball program last year is beginning to unfold.

Lowery has been direct in his expectations — aiming to return the Hornets to consistent state tournament contention. Chelsea has two softball state championships, but sustained postseason success has been elusive.

He’s hopeful that’s about to change — and this year’s senior class is a big reason why.

Sydney Carroll, Katie Hopson, Emma Parmley, Allie Scott and Alaysha Crews are closing out their careers with a drive to make something memorable happen.

“We’ve worked really hard,” said Carroll, a Mississippi State signee. “I’m excited to see where we end up.”

Parmley and Hopson are committed to Marion Military Institute, Crews is headed to Snead State, and Scott — who had offers — is choosing to attend North Alabama as a student.

“The team chemistry is the best it’s ever been and it really shows on the field,” Scott said.

Crews said she’s encouraged by the team’s ability to sustain its early-season momentum. Hopson said they’re firing on all cylinders, and Parmley has seen players take more ownership of the team’s success.

Carroll and Scott — both multi-sport athletes — didn’t join the team until March after a run to the state championship in basketball. The other three seniors have been with Lowery through the school year.

“We’ve put in a lot of work. I’m hard on them — and they’ve responded, physically and mentally,” Lowery said. “They’ve had talent. They just didn’t know how to utilize it to their fullest potential or believe in themselves.”

That self-belief is something Lowery’s been working to instill — and he credits the basketball team’s success for helping bring that mindset over to the diamond, especially in players like Carroll, Scott and junior Caroline Brown.

There were signs of life last spring. Chelsea finished strong and made a push in the area tournament, even though they didn’t advance.

“They flipped the script — got over that hump and finished strong the last part of last year,” Lowery said.

Now? The expectation is higher. Lowery believes this team can return to the state tournament — and the players are starting to believe it, too.

“You hear questions like, ‘Where do we play regionals?’ and ‘When is state?’” Lowery said.

Chelsea notched its 20th win of the season on April 3. To keep the postseason run alive, the Hornets will have to navigate a tough area featuring Spain Park, Helena and Pelham.

If they do, regionals are set for May 7–8 in Montgomery, with the state tournament following in Oxford.

“They’re good players — but they’re good people, too,” Lowery said. “They’re excellent students and teammates. They believe in something bigger than themselves, and they’ve done a great job holding each other accountable at a high level.”