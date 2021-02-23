Lady Hornets make history, punch ticket to final four

× 1 of 28 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hornets rush the court as Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow brings the trophy to the team as Chelsea defeated Huffman in the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Chelsea defeated Huffman 58-43 to advance to the AHSAA state championship game at Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 28 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hornets rush the court as Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow brings the trophy to the team as Chelsea defeated Huffman in the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Chelsea defeated Huffman 58-43 to advance to the AHSAA state championship game at Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. JACKSONVILLE – Ellen Fleming sank a 3-pointer from the right corner 35 seconds into the contest, and the Chelsea High School girls basketball team never looked back.

Showing no signs of being on the regional final stage for the first time, the Lady Hornets jumped out to a big lead on Tuesday morning and hung on to beat Huffman 58-43 at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The wire-to-wire win gave the Lady Hornets the Northeast Regional championship and advances them to the final four for the first time in program history.

“I explained to the girls that this game was even bigger than the players in the locker room. It was big for the community,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said following the game. “Enormous win for our program today.”

Chelsea will take on the winner between Carver-Montgomery and Eufaula next Monday at 2 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena in the Class 6A semifinals.

Chelsea (27-5) scored the first seven points of the game and jumped out to a 13-3 lead after a quarter. That lead swelled throughout the next two quarters as well and the Lady Hornets possessed a 20-point lead entering the final stanza.

Huffman got the lead down to six points with a minute and a half to play in the game, and that’s when Harlow reminded his girls what they hang their hat on.

“Defense always wins, especially come playoff time. When it got down to six, they kept playing defense,” he said.

The Lady Hornets’ defense was in lockdown mode early on, allowing just three points in the first quarter and nine in the second. They needed that cushion in the end, but they reached another first for the program after already being in a regional final for the first time ever.

“I don’t have words,” said Fleming, who scored six points and tied for a team high with six rebounds. “This is a feeling I never thought I’d get to experience. This season has had its ups and downs but we’ve worked our butts off every day and got to where we wanted to go to.”

Sophia Brown and Mackenzie Titus each led the team with 14 points and both pulled down six rebounds. Sydney Schwallie added nine points for the Lady Hornets as well.

“That’s what makes our team so good, is there’s not just one scorer,” Titus said. “We’ve had so many girls on the team be leading scorers throughout the year.”

Kayla Burns led Huffman with 15 points and six rebounds, while Breanna Furniss finished with 14 and six.

Chelsea has come a long way in the three years Harlow has been the head coach, after he took over a team that went 5-22 the previous season.

“Really hard-working kids make you look smart,” he said.