Photos: Chelsea boys and girls dominate Homewood basketball teams

Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Camden Harper (3) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Jace Harden (12) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Sadie Schwallie (21) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Kyle Brown (0) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Drew Susce (5) defends the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) looks to pass the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Daniel Vinson (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Kamryn Hudson (32) and Homewood's Ava Robinson (10) go after a ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's AJ Malone (12) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Latham Binkley (4) tips the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) protects the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball in a warmup during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Aiden Owens (21) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball in a warmup during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Savannah McDonald (11) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's David Walden (3) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Jack Flowers (23) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Brandon Griffith (14) takes a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's AJ Malone (12) holds onto the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Lemmie Floyd (11) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) watches a free throw during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Demarquis Floyd (4) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Davis Lee (40) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's A.J. Malone (12) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) goes for a layup during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Keenan Limo (44) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Juliann Bass (5) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Ryanne Ezekiel (2) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea boys and girls faced off against Homewood High School varsity teams on Nov. 19, 2024. Check out these photos of the Chelsea boys and girls strong wins.