Photos: Chelsea boys and girls dominate Homewood basketball teams

by

×

1 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-23.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

2 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-2.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Camden Harper (3) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

3 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-24.jpg

Starnes Digital

Homewood's Jace Harden (12) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

4 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-25.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Sadie Schwallie (21) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

5 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-27.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Kyle Brown (0) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

6 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-30.jpg

Starnes Digital

Homewood's Drew Susce (5) defends the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

7 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-31.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

8 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-33.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

9 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-35.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) looks to pass the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

10 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-37.jpg

Homewood's Daniel Vinson (10) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

11 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-38.jpg

Chelsea's Kamryn Hudson (32) and Homewood's Ava Robinson (10) go after a ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

12 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-39.jpg

Chelsea's AJ Malone (12) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

13 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-40-2.jpg

Starnes Digital

Homewood's Latham Binkley (4) tips the ball during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

14 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-40.jpg

Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) protects the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

15 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-41-2.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball in a warmup during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

16 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-41.jpg

Chelsea's Aiden Owens (21) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

17 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-42-2.jpg

Starnes Digital

Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball in a warmup during the Homewood vs Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

18 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-44.jpg

Homewood's Savannah McDonald (11) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

19 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-45.jpg

Homewood's David Walden (3) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

20 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-46.jpg

Chelsea's Jack Flowers (23) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

21 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-47.jpg

Chelsea's Brandon Griffith (14) takes a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

22 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-48.jpg

Chelsea's AJ Malone (12) holds onto the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

23 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-49.jpg

Chelsea's Lemmie Floyd (11) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

24 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-52.jpg

Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) watches a free throw during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

25 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-54.jpg

Chelsea's Demarquis Floyd (4) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

26 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-55.jpg

Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

27 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-57.jpg

Homewood's Davis Lee (40) defends the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

28 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-58.jpg

Chelsea's A.J. Malone (12) goes up for a shot during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

29 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-66.jpg

Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) goes for a layup during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

30 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-67.jpg

Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

31 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-68.jpg

Homewood's Keenan Limo (44) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

32 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-69.jpg

Chelsea's Juliann Bass (5) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

33 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-71.jpg

Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

34 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL-72.jpg

Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) shoots the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

35 of 35

241114_Homewood vs Chelsea_BBL.jpg

Homewood's Ryanne Ezekiel (2) dribbles the ball during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. during the Homewood vs. Chelsea basketball game at Homewood High School on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

Chelsea boys and girls faced off against Homewood High School varsity teams on Nov. 19, 2024. Check out these photos of the Chelsea boys and girls strong wins. 