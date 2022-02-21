Regional finals: Lady Hornets lose in overtime heartbreaker

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Mary Carter (10) moves towards the goal in the first half of the Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Final against Oxford at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Haley Trotter (44) shoots a layup in the second half of the Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Hornets fell to Oxford 53-52. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Lexi Redd (25) shoots a free throw in the second half of the Class 6A girls Northeast Regional Final against Oxford at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Hornets fell to Oxford 53-52. JACKSONVILLE – The Class 6A and 7A Northeast Regional finals were contested at Jacksonville State University on Monday. Four teams earned trips to the state final four, to be held at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena next week.

Chelsea falls in overtime heartbreaker

The Chelsea High School girls basketball team had a return trip to the state final four within its grasp.

But Oxford made the most of a few breaks and outlasted the Lady Hornets in overtime, 53-52, on Monday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State.

Chelsea nearly led wire-to-wire, but Oxford grabbed a missed free throw with five seconds to play in regulation, pushed the ball up the floor and Kaleah Taylor drained a game-tying three to force overtime.

Chelsea went up early in overtime, but a three-point play from XaiOnna Whitfield with 15 seconds to play lifted the Jackets into the lead. Chelsea appeared to have taken the lead back with four seconds left in overtime on a layup from Haley Trotter, but she was called for traveling.

Then, on the final play, Chelsea’s Sydney Schwallie was fouled with less than a second on the clock. She hit 1-of-2 free throws and Oxford escaped with the one-point win to advance to the final four for the first time in school history.

The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 14-3 lead and looked as if they may never allow Oxford a chance to get back into the game. After facing a 30-15 deficit at halftime, Oxford came out in the third quarter and dominated the period, outscoring Chelsea 17-4 and trailed just 34-32 heading into the final quarter.

Cartee led the Lady Hornets in the game with 16 points and 9 rebounds. Trotter, a freshman, had a tremendous game with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Lexi Redd had 9 points and 6 rebounds but went down with a knee injury in the second half, hindering the Lady Hornets down the stretch.

Chelsea recorded 27 wins for the second straight year, with seniors like Sydney Schwallie, Mary Cartee, Nia Cummings, Ashley Washington and Sydney Bridgeman leading the way.

“I don’t really have words to explain how much those five seniors in that locker room mean to me,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said. “I can’t say enough about their character. It hurts so bad that I won’t get to coach, but I appreciate them and will never forget them.”

Schwallie, who went for 8 points and 4 rebounds in her final game, spoke about the growth of the Chelsea program in Harlow’s four years at the helm. Many outstanding players have come through the program in recent years, but the level of play has remained the same.

“There’s a lot of good people in Chelsea and they’re going to continue to be good,” Schwallie said.

Oxford will face the winner between Pelham and Helena next Wednesday in the state semifinals in Birmingham.

Vestavia Hills girls back to the final four for first time since 2006

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team has been working toward this moment for a few years.

But after a couple years of heartbreak in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final, the Lady Rebels finally broke through Monday morning, as they defeated Hewitt-Trussville 59-43 at Jacksonville State University.

“We’ve been in this game the last three years and we were heartbroken in this locker room last year,” Vestavia Hills head coach John David Smelser said. “I told them all week it ain’t happening again.”

It didn’t, and the Vestavia Hills program will make its first trip to the state final four for the first time since 2006.

After a tight first half, Vestavia Hills surged ahead with a 10-0 run in the third quarter to stretch the lead and effectively put the game away.

Hewitt-Trussville head coach Tonya Hunter said Vestavia took advantage when guard Audre Benson got into foul trouble early in the third quarter.

“Whenever we had a mishap, they executed,” she said.

It looked as if Hewitt may be the team able to make that surge, as the Lady Huskies started the game on a 9-2 run. But Vestavia steadied the ship and took a 16-13 edge after a quarter of play. The Lady Rebels stretched that lead to 29-23 at the half.

“They weren’t fazed by the moment,” Smelser said.

Anna Towry led Vestavia in scoring with 17 points and said her team “played every possession like it was our last.” Emma Smith had a strong game as well, finishing with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. To be able to take Emma, twin sister Ally and Carley Smith to the final four “means everything” for third-year coach Smelser.

“It’s all we could’ve asked,” Emma Smith said. “We’ve been working for it and knew this game would be the toughest…I’m incredibly happy. They are the best group of girls I could’ve asked for.”

Sarah Gordon notched 9 points, while Carley Smith and Jill Gaylard each posted 7 points.

Hewitt-Trussville got all of its points from four players. Jordan Hunter led the way with 16 points, Benson and April Hooks each scored 10 and D’yona Jones finished with 7 points.

Hewitt has been in two of the last three state championship games and knocked off Vestavia in the same round a year ago. The Lady Huskies finished the season with a 25-7 record.

“We’ve been blessed to be in the winning locker room and this year we’re not in there,” Hunter said. “I owe everything to Vestavia. They shot the ball really well and executed.”

Benson and Jordan Hunter gave Lady Huskies seniors Jones and Chrischandria James high praise for their leadership, and Hunter said her team would be back next year with a chip on its shoulder.

Vestavia will face either Central-Phenix City or Auburn next Thursday morning in the 7A semifinals in Birmingham.

Spain Park boys return to final four

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team may have had a case of déjà vu Monday. For the second straight year, the Jaguars knocked off Huntsville in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University to advance to the state final four.

On Monday, the Jaguars put together a strong second half to win 60-51.

“I’m super proud of our guys,” Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch said. “That was a great high school basketball game. It’s game of runs and there were several big runs.”

Huntsville went on a 6-0 run in the third quarter to take a 38-33 lead, forcing Spain Park to call timeout. From that point on, the Jags controlled the remainder of the contest over the final 10 minutes.

“We got down and called that timeout, and that was the pivotal point in the game. They had to make the decision to fight back and get off the mat. The kids put their foot in the ground and said we’re going to get things done,” Laatsch said.

Huntsville is one of few teams with a forward able to match the size of Spain Park’s Colin Turner. But Turner seemed to take the matchup personally and dominated the game, going for 25 points and 8 rebounds in the contest.

“I was just trying to bank inside the whole time,” Turner said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to do. With Josh (Harrington) being able to create a lot in the second half, that opened me up.”

For the second consecutive game, Spain Park shot 60% from the floor, an impressive number in any game, let alone a playoff game with high stakes.

“We try to get the right guys the right shot at the right time,” Laatsch said. “Our kids are buying into roles and embracing that and trusting in that.”

Harrington scored 15 points in the game, while Hunter Herritt finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds, including a pivotal three-point play down the stretch.

Herritt was one of several players who converted clutch free throws in the fourth quarter. For the game, Spain Park shot an impressive 19-of-21 from the free throw line.

“Being able to close a game out like that is unbelievable,” Laatsch said.

Laatsch said seniors Harrington and Turner are some of the best players leaders he’s ever coached and both players credited their teammates for being possessing the desire to work to get back to the final four, where the Jags fell in the semifinals last season.

Spain Park will play the winner between Enterprise and Smiths Station in the state semifinals next Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Birmingham.

Mountain Brook boys edged in overtime

The Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team will be unable to defend its state title this season.

Huffman knocked off the reigning Class 6A champions 59-56 in overtime in the Northeast Regional final Monday afternoon at Jacksonville State University.

Jaquarious Sword nailed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game. Huffman took the lead in overtime and Mountain Brook had a similar shot at the end of OT that went begging.

“Tough game between two really good teams,” Mountain Brook head coach Tyler Davis said following the game. “When you do special things in a season, sometimes it takes big time shots or plays to make something like that happen…Our guys battled and played hard, we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch.”

It was apparent early that the game would be tightly contested, as the two squads have been two of the best in 6A all season long. The two teams were tied at 11-11 at the end of a quarter of play and Mountain Brook held a 22-17 lead at the halftime break.

The teams went back and forth throughout the third quarter, with Mountain Brook holding a 37-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Huffman scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and the two teams went back and forth the remainder of the period.

Julius Clark scored 21 points to lead the way for the Spartans in the game, while Ty Davis notched 15 points and 4 rebounds. Dive Rowe went for 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Tyler Davis lauded his team and program for its chemistry and unity throughout the season.

“I’d love to play two more games with them, but we’re going to look back and know that we did have a great season. I’m thankful for them,” Davis said.

Christopher Blount led Huffman with 18 points, while Michael Johnson added 15 and Sword tallied 10.

Huffman will play either McGill-Toolen or Spanish Fort in the state semifinals next Thursday in Birmingham.