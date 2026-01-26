Tad Niblett hired as Hornets football coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gainesville High School Tad Niblett was hired as the Chelsea High School head football coach Jan. 22, 2026. Photo courtesy of Gainesville High School.

Chelsea High School announced Jan. 22 the hiring of Tad Niblett as the Hornets’ next varsity head football coach.

Niblett makes his return to Alabama following a four-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Gainesville High School in Georgia, where his brother Josh was the head coach. Josh Niblett recently took a job as the tight ends coach at the University of Colorado.

"Chelsea is a special place with a strong sense of pride and tradition. Our vision is to create a strong, player-centered culture anchored in character, accountability and relationships,” Tad Niblett said in a statement. “We will pour into our kids, challenging them to chase their best every day in all areas and we will be relentless in our pursuit of greatness. Together, we will make Friday nights memorable and impactful for the entire community.”

Niblett has vast experience in high school football, with a career that spans 33 years. He served two stints as the offensive coordinator at Hoover, part of four state championship staffs (2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014) and three runner-up finishes. This will be his fourth head coaching gig, after stints at Central Christian (1999), Springwood (2000-2005) and Foley (2015-2019).

"We are very happy and eager to bring Coach Niblett and his championship experience on board at Chelsea High School," Chelsea High School Principal Brandon Turner said. "Not only is he an accomplished football coach, but he also possesses a strong sense of character that is fundamental to our purpose as a school and community. We look forward to seeing him help grow and develop our program to new heights."

Niblett follows Todd Cassity at Chelsea, who recently retired from the state of Alabama public school system. Cassity spent four years at Chelsea, posting a 14-27 record while leading the Hornets through a two-year spell in Class 7A and leading them to the playoffs in 2024, the program’s first winning season in eight years.

“We are excited about the vision that Coach Niblett has for the football program here at Chelsea. His coaching foundation is built on success. He understands what it takes and has a plan for bringing that style of football to Chelsea,” Chelsea Athletic Director Michael Stallings said.

Niblett and his wife, Paige, have two children, Riley and Cassidy, and a daughter-in-law, Olivia.