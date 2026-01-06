Todd Cassity steps down as Chelsea football coach

× 1 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity talks to his team after a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity chats with officials before a game between Spain Park and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity and Helena head coach Richie Busby shake hands after a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity chats with officials before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 5 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity before a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 6 of 7 Expand Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Chelsea and Helena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Helena High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Pelham and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

After four years as the Chelsea High School football coach, Todd Cassity announced Tuesday morning that he is stepping down.

Cassity will be afforded the ability to retire after 28 years in the Alabama public education system.

"It's been fun, a great experience here at Chelsea for four years," Cassity told 280 Living. "We're sad to leave it, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the head coach here."

Cassity's teams posted a 14-27 overall record over four years, but the Hornets navigated two challenging years as a Class 7A program in 2022 and 2023. Once Chelsea rejoined 6A in 2024, the Hornets got off to a 6-0 start and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Chelsea went 5-5 last fall.

The progress the school has made in Cassity's time as head coach is something he takes pride in, notably the improvement in athletic facilities and the football stadium.

"We've done some amazing things as far as facilities," he said. "This job has improved to become one that I think is going to be very valued and very sought after."

Cassity praised the school system, particularly Principal Brandon Turner and Athletic Director Michael Stallings, for their support during his time at Chelsea, along with the city of Chelsea and Shelby County.

"It's been an amazing experience for me, my sons, my wife, and we've enjoyed the heck out of it," he said.

Cassity met with the team Tuesday morning to deliver the news.

"Those are some kids that have meant a lot to me and I feel like I've meant a lot to them. Lots of good memories that will stay with me. I wish the best for these assistant coaches that are here and the players that are here as well," he said.

Cassity likely isn't hanging up his whistle just yet, hinting that there may be some other coaching opportunities available to him outside of Alabama. He certainly would not be the first to benefit from coaching in another state following retirement from the Alabama system.

Cassity has been a head coach for 13 years. He spent seven years at J.B. Pennington, turning around a moribund program, before arriving at Chelsea. Before his arrival, Pennington had won a total of nine games over five years. After a 2-8 season in his first campaign, Cassity led Pennington to the state playoffs six consecutive years, including a nine-win season and two eight-win campaigns.

Cassity started his coaching career at Maplesville before heading to Demopolis, where his teams reached the semifinals twice and won a state championship in three years as an assistant coach. He was the head coach at Gordo from 2005-06, taking that program to the playoffs both years as well.

In 2007, he moved to Pleasant Grove, where he served as Jim Elgin’s offensive coordinator for eight years.