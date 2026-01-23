AHSAA announces public-private school split

× Expand AHSAA AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon addresses the media at a press conference announcing the new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at the AHSAA offices in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The landscape is changing in Alabama high school athletics, in a significant manner.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association and its Central Board of Control announced its new classification system for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years in a press conference Friday morning, and the changes include a “restructuring” of the championship program.

No longer will public schools and private schools compete for the same trophies in AHSAA competition.

AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said Friday that public schools will be now be divided amongst six classifications, while private schools will be split up in two classes.

“The landscape of education-based athletics in Alabama is changing, and the AHSAA must continue to adapt,” Harmon said. “After careful review and after listening to our public and private school members, the Central Board determined that now is the appropriate time to restructure championship play.

“This will result in restructured championships for public and private schools.”

Public and private schools have been combined and split into seven classifications since 2014, when 7A was added to the AHSAA classification system. Friday’s news marks the first time in AHSAA history that public and private schools will be split into separate championship programs.

There will now be six public school classifications, with the new 6A following the same model as 7A has been for the last 12 years, housing the 32 largest schools in Alabama. Classes 1A through 5A have anywhere from 64 to 69 schools in each. Private schools will be divided into two classes, one for the 17 largest schools and another for the remaining schools.

Harmon emphasized this new format would be implemented for the next two years, with the potential for reevaluation at the next reclassification cycle in two years. The new private school championships will be added to the current championship competitions at existing venues.

“Its purpose is to expand opportunity and strengthen the overall championship experience for student athletes across Alabama,” Harmon said. “All championships will be played together, both public and private, in our championship venues.”

With private schools no longer mixed with public schools for postseason purposes, the existing attendance multiplier and competitive balance measures administered to private schools will cease to exist.

Although public and private schools are no longer competing in the same championship program, Harmon noted that the two types of entities are highly encouraged to continue competing against one another in regular season competition.

“We believe this is a strong, solid plan, but as with every classification cycle, we will listen to our membership and make adjustments as needed,” Harmon said. “The AHSAA is committed to working collaboratively with our member schools, public and private.”

The playoff formats for the fall sports have not been passed yet, but the Central Board expects to approve and ratify those at a Feb. 6 meeting.

Girls flag football has grown rapidly since its inception into the AHSAA championship program a few years ago, and will now have four classifications instead of two. Class 6A, 5A, 1A-4A and a private school division will have flag football playoffs.

Two of the 11 schools in Starnes Media’s Under the Lights coverage area are private schools, with Briarwood and John Carroll now playing as part of the large division of private schools, labeled Double A (or AA).

Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Clay-Chalkville are now 5A schools. Hoover, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain are 6A schools. Spain Park moves back up into the state’s largest classification after being down in 6A the last two years.

The fall sport alignments have been made official, with enrollment numbers, region and area alignments, and all other data available at this link.

Alignments for winter and spring sports for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years will be released later, in accordance to a similar timeline toward the end of those seasons this school year.

Have thoughts about the reclassification news? Reach out to sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com. Your thoughts may be used in an upcoming story.