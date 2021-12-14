AHSAA announces new classifications for next 2 years

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The Lions celebrate after sealing the 42-35 victory over Chelsea in overtime on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced new classifications Tuesday morning, effective for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on school enrollment numbers. The top 32 schools are placed in Class 7A, with Classes 1A-6A holding roughly 64 schools.

Among schools in the Birmingham area, the most significant change in class was Chelsea, which moved up from 6A to 7A. Briarwood remained in 6A, while Oak Mountain and Spain Park stay put in 7A.

Region and area alignments for fall sports (football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving) were also released.

In football, Chelsea transitions into arguably the toughest region in the state, regardless of classification. Alongside Oak Mountain and Spain Park, the Hornets will now compete on the gridiron against the likes of Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills.

The only change in Region 3 is Chelsea, which essentially replaces Gadsden City, which fell back to 6A.

Briarwood will gain nearly an entire new set of region opponents in the 6A version of Region 3. The Lions are now in competition with Benjamin Russell, Calera, Chilton County, Helena, Homewood and Pelham.

In volleyball, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville will make up 7A’s Area 6. Briarwood will now be in 6A’s Area 8, with Helena, John Carroll and Pelham.

In cross-country, Briarwood will be in 6A, Section 4, while Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park are all in 7A, Section 3.