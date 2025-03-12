All-South Metro Basketball: Trotter named co-Player of the Year

× 1 of 17 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Chelsea 6A AHSAA state semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Feb 26, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 17 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Aiden Owens (21) dribbles the ball during the Spain Park vs. Chelsea basketball game at Chelsea High School on Jan. 24, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Drew Mears (1) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Emma Kerley (32) looks for a pass during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Brayden Robertson (24) shoots the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 17 Expand Oak Mountain's Zyaire Wynn-walker shoots a free throw at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 17 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Olivia Pryor (12) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Chelsea 6A AHSAA state semi-final game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Feb 26, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 17 Expand Chelsea's Caroline Brown (10) shoots the ball during the Chelsea vs. Park Cross AHSAA 6A State Championship game on Mar. 1, 2025 at the Birmingham Legacy Arena. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 17 Expand Chelsea's Sadie Schwallie (21) moves around the defense during the Chelsea vs. Park Cross AHSAA 6A State Championship game on Mar. 1, 2025 at the Birmingham Legacy Arena. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 17 Expand Oak Mountain's Gray Plaia (12) goes up for a layup at the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 17 Expand Oak Mountain's Will Patterson (2) dribbles the ball during the Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 17 Expand Oak Mountain's Caroline Kester (23) dribbles the ball Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Basketball game at Hoover High School on Jan. 9, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Brairwood's Elijah Stubbs (3) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker (3) dribbles the ball during the Mountain Brook vs. Briarwood basketball game at Briarwood High School on Jan. 28, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 17 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Chelsea's Jordan Garcia (5) shoots a free throw during the Spain Park vs. Chelsea basketball game at Chelsea High School on Jan. 24, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Oak Mountain's Chris Kunard (3) shoots the ball during the Vestavia vs. Oak Mountain basketball game at Vestavia Hills High School on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 17 Expand Savannah Schmidt Oak Mountain's Chase Lamey (0) passes the ball during the Vestavia vs. Oak Mountain basketball game at Vestavia Hills High School on Jan. 14, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The 2024-25 high school basketball season is in the books. It was a season that included plenty of expected contenders (Hoover’s boys and girls) and some programs that made historic runs (Mountain Brook and Chelsea girls).

There were plenty of outstanding individual campaigns as well, and the Under the Lights All-South Metro Basketball Team highlights the best of the best.

As far as accolades go, Hoover seniors Salim London and DeWayne Brown share this year’s boys Player of the Year award. London and Brown have been stars for the Bucs for four years now, leading the program to three consecutive Class 7A state championships. London averaged 16 points and nearly four assists per game, while Brown averaged a double-double.

On the girls side, Vestavia Hills’ Sarah Gordon and Chelsea’s Haley Trotter share the Player of the Year honors. Both capped off tremendous individual careers that coincided with terrific team success as well. Both leave their programs as the all-time leading scorer.

Hoover’s Scott Ware and Krystle Johnson earned Coach of the Year honors after leading the Hoover basketball programs to an unprecedented third straight state championship sweep. The Hoover girls won their fifth straight state title, and the boys won their third in a row.

BOYS

Players of the Year: Salim London and DeWayne Brown, Hoover

Coach of the Year: Scott Ware, Hoover

FIRST TEAM

Salim London, Hoover: The UAB signee capped off a stellar career by leading the Bucs to an unbeaten season.

DeWayne Brown, Hoover: The Tennessee signee went for 14 points and 10 rebounds per game in a dominant final high school season.

Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville: Nearly led the Cougars to their first final four appearance, scoring 19 points per game.

Aiden Owens, Chelsea: The senior forward went for 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, leading the Hornets back to the regional tournament.

Drew Mears, Briarwood: The leading scorer in the area for the second straight year, averaging 19.4 points per game and becoming the Briarwood all-time leading scorer.

SECOND TEAM

Adam Barksdale, Vestavia Hills: Stepped into a starring role for the Rebels, posting nearly 18 points per game.

Victor Odiari, Clay-Chalkville: The UAH signee had 18 points and nine rebounds per game.

Trey Davis, Mountain Brook: The junior scored 11 points per game and knocked down 78 3-pointers.

Jarett Fairley, Hoover: The senior had 12.5 points per game as one of the stars for the Bucs.

Kaleb Carson, Homewood: The junior guard came off the football field and averaged 15 points, four rebounds and nearly four assists per game.

THIRD TEAM

Latham Binkley, Homewood: The Trevecca signee went for 12 points and seven boards per game.

Chase Lamey, Oak Mountain: The senior led the Eagles with 14.5 points per contest.

Jordan Garcia, Chelsea: The sophomore stepped up in his first full varsity season and had 13 points per game.

Seneca Robinson, Hoover: One of the most versatile facilitators and defenders in the state.

Colt Wells, Hewitt-Trussville: Scored 10 points per game for the Huskies.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mac Couvillion, Mountain Brook; Will Patterson, Oak Mountain; Gray Plaia, Oak Mountain; Jack Bakken, Mountain Brook; Eli Stubbs, Briarwood; Jones Cleary, Vestavia Hills; Johnny Towry, Vestavia Hills; Chris Kunard, Oak Mountain; Jackson Sheffield, Hoover; Austin Dudley, Hoover; Daniel Vinson, Homewood; Brayden Robertson, Briarwood; Jack Maloney, John Carroll; Rashad Rolley, Hewitt-Trussville.

GIRLS

Players of the Year: Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills, and Haley Trotter, Chelsea

Coach of the Year: Krystle Johnson, Hoover

FIRST TEAM

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills: The Penn signee led the area in scoring with 19.8 points per game.

Haley Trotter, Chelsea: The 6-foot forward posted 17.4 points and nine rebounds per game, leaving Chelsea as the program leader in points and rebounds.

Aaliyah Blanchard, Hoover: The junior guard led a balanced Lady Bucs attack with 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Kaitlyn Gipson, Hoover: The senior guard and Alabama-Mississippi All-Star finished her storied career with 1,906 career points.

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook: The sophomore continues to show great promise, finishing the year averaging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Kerley, Briarwood: The junior became the Briarwood all-time leading scorer and had 14.6 points per game.

Ellis McCool, Homewood: The junior forward could dominate games, and went for 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds each game.

Ashlyn Howard, Hewitt-Trussville: The UAB commit averaged 12.5 points and nearly nine rebounds.

Jill Gaylard, Vestavia Hills: The senior guard went for 10 points and over four assists per contest.

Emily Williams, John Carroll: The junior forward averaged a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards.

THIRD TEAM

Kristen Winston, Hoover: The eighth-grade sensation finished her second varsity season with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists per contest.

Kimora Brewster, Clay-Chalkville: The Lady Cougars had a retooling season, but the junior guard posted 12 points per game.

Libby Geisler, Mountain Brook: The lone Lady Spartans senior was a strong leader and averaged 11.5 points.

Lauryn Holley, Hewitt-Trussville: The sophomore guard burst onto the scene with 14 points per game.

Caroline Brown, Chelsea: The junior forward led the team in assists and posted nearly 12 points per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Caroline Kester, Oak Mountain; Grayson Hudgens, Vestavia Hills; Ava Robinson, Homewood; Avery Davis, Mountain Brook; Ann Tatum Baker, Briarwood; Ava Leonard, Spain Park; Ryleigh Martin, Hewitt-Trussville; Mackenzie Hale, Clay-Chalkville; Tori Flournoy, Spain Park; Savannah McDonald, Homewood; Olivia Pryor, Chelsea; Layla Cannon, Hoover; Zyaire Walker, Oak Mountain; Jaliyah Manuel, Hoover; Sadie Schwallie, Chelsea.