All-state basketball: Kerley wins Coach of Year; Kerley, Brown named 1st team

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian head coach Lorie Kerley reacts during the AHSAA Class 5A girls state semifinals between Briarwood and Guntersville at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Wed, March 4, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson AHSAA State Finals Briarwood's Emma Kerley during a Class 5A state semifinal game between Briarwood and Guntersville on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood's Drew Mears (1) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea guard Caroline Brown (10) shoots a free throw during the AHSAA Class 6A girls state semifinals between Chelsea and Hazel Green at BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL on Wed, March 4, 2026. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Lorie Kerley earned Class 5A Coach of the Year honors in the all-state team, released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Kerley led the Lady Lions to the 5A state final four for the first time since 2001, as they put together one of the best seasons in recent program history.

Emma Kerley was named first team all-state from that team, while Drew Mears from the boys program was listed as a second-teamer. Chelsea's Caroline Brown was named first team in 6A after leading the Lady Hornets to the state final four for the second straight year.

Briarwood's girls had been knocking on the door of extended postseason runs for a few years now and finally broke through this year. The Lady Lions won nine straight games down the stretch, winning the area tournament, a sub-regional game and two regional games to get to the final four. They fell in a tight game to Guntersville, the team that went on to win the 5A state championship game.

Emma Kerley was the leader on that Briarwood team, making the all-state team again after being a third team selection last year. She averaged 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game even as the focal point for each opposition. She finished her career with 1,839 points and 1,041 rebounds.

Mears has been one of the most prolific scorers in the area and the state for several years and is a second team all-state player for the second straight year. He averaged 22 points per game this season and finished his career with 2,219 points.

Brown was the unquestioned leader on the Lady Hornets this season. Despite her future being on the softball field, as she is going to Louisiana Tech to play college softball, she was a standout on the hardwood as well. She posted 18 points and seven rebounds on the year, as Chelsea won 14 games over the second half of the season. The Lady Hornets ran into eventual state champion Hazel Green in the state semifinals.

Here are the complete 5A and 6A all-state teams:

CLASS 5A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Kenna'D Buie, Guntersville, 8th, G, 5-7

Caia Campbell, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 5-9

Emma Kerley, Briarwood, Sr., G/F, 6-1

Izzy Nelson, Scottsboro, Jr., F, 6-0

Serenity Rutledge, Moody, So., G, 5-6

Second-team All-State

Jamonica Chambers, Vigor, Sr., C, 6-4

Kayden Dooley, Valley, Jr., G, 5-8

Jaelyn Faulkner, West Point, Sr., G, 5-5

Zymirria Glanton, Carroll-Ozark, Sr., G, 5-5

Abby Langlois, Priceville, Sr., F, 6-1

Third-team All-State

Ella Copeland, Russellville, Jr., G, 5-9

Addison Hammond, Guntersville, Fr., G, 5-8

Camilyah Rowe, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-1

Laklin Shadix, West Point, Jr., F, 5-11

Jayci Taylor, Jacksonville, So., G, 5-7

Honorable mention

Bennett Boulo, St. Paul's, Sr., G, 5-10

Georgia Chancellor, Springville, Jr., G, 5-7

Harmony Hubbard, Charles Henderson, Sr., G, 5-7

Kamryn Knowles, Northside, So., G, 5-7

Coach of the year

Lorie Kerley, Briarwood

CLASS 6A GIRLS

First-team All-State

Heaven Bailey, Stanhope Elmore, Jr., G, 5-6

Caroline Brown, Chelsea, Sr., G, 5-11

Zimri Craig, Fort Payne, Jr., G, 5-11

Kristen Johnson, Hazel Green, Sr., G, 5-8

Maliyah Meeks, Park Crossing, Sr., C, 6-2

Second-team All-State

Layla Berry, Gardendale, Jr., G, 5-10

Madison Eddings, Hazel Green, Sr., F, 6-3

Tee King, Pelham, Sr., G, 5-7

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook, Jr., F, 6-1

Kam Wright, McGill-Toolen, Jr., G/F, 6-0

Third-team All-State

Kimora Brewster, Clay-Chalkville, Sr., G, 5-7

Kora Johnson, Calera, Sr., G, 6-0

Mattie Machen, Mortimer Jordan, Sr., F, 6-3

Molly Wilson, Cullman, Jr., F, 6-1

Naomi Wise, Fort Payne, Fr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Reagan Burroughs, McGill-Toolen, Jr., C, 6-1

Adrienne Hunt, Paul Bryant, Sr., G, 6-1

Zoye Jones, Murphy, Jr., G, 5-10

Harper McCulley, Buckhorn, Jr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Demetrius Miller, Hazel Green

CLASS 5A BOYS

First-team All-State

Corien Coleman, Williamson, Sr., G, 6-5

Brendon Davis, Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-4

CJ Franklin, Sylacauga, Sr., G, 6-1

Kobe Johnson, St. Paul's, Sr., F, 6-5

Santez Pendleton, Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-3

Second-team All-State

Cornelius Brown, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 6-2

Maddox Chapman, West Point, Sr., F, 6-4

Tyler Cross, Charles Henderson, Jr., G, 6-1

Tucker Hyatt, Hayden, Sr., F, 6-8

Drew Mears, Briarwood, Sr., G, 5-9

Third-team All-State

Kobe Brothers, Guntersville, So., G, 6-2

Coleby Davis, East Limestone, Jr., G, 6-4

Jordan Kinsey, Headland, Jr., G, 5-11

Josh Martin, Hayden, Sr., F, 6-8

Colin Warren, Sipsey Valley, Jr., G, 6-2

Honorable mention

Dontaye Bush, Williamson, Sr., C, 6-6

Montravious Cullins, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-4

Eriyon Roper, Greenville, Sr., G, 6-3

Eli Rose, Northside, Sr., F, 6-3

Coach of the year

Cedric Lane, Wenonah